REACH finds new director to succeed Roanoke nonprofit's founder

Stephens, who became fulltime director on March 1 after serving as acting director since Jan. 1, said that succeeding the nonprofit’s founder and primary decision-maker is “highly intimidating.”

“Tim is hugely charismatic,” Stephens said.

Even though Stephens will oversee some of the final work done at the Southeast Roanoke house, he said that the renovation is a testament to Dayton’s vision and the work of community volunteers and businesses that donated time and labor.

The two-story house on Dale Avenue has nearly 1,700 square feet of living space, according to city records, and contains five bedrooms and three bathrooms. An open kitchen on the bottom floor will be outfitted with new appliances, which include a stainless steel LG refrigerator, a dishwasher and an electric range.

The hope is that someone from the neighborhood will buy the house, as a statement of support and investment in the southeast Roanoke community. If a buyer isn’t found, the house will go on the market later this spring, Stephens said.

REACH bought the Dale Avenue house and the one next door at an auction for $9,500 each. Profits from the sale of the houses will fund future REACH projects. The house next door, also quite blighted, will be the next renovation job.