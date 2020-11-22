Read Mountain Preserve to expand, add hiking trails

Read Mountain Preserve will more than double in size when a deed for 304 acres is handed over to Roanoke County in the coming weeks.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors recently approved a $554,470 purchase to acquire additional property on the northwest side of the 2,353-foot Read Mountain, bringing the preserve’s total size to 547 acres.

The forested mountain preserve, located near Bonsack off U.S. 460, already has five miles of hiking trails. Moving forward, there are plans to expand walkability along Read Mountain with the added acreage, said Roanoke Valley Greenways Coordinator Liz Belcher, who was involved in facilitating the acquisition and will assist with a master plan for the park.

“We would like to have more opportunities for hiking up there, and at least one more trailhead so that people can get in there,” Belcher said. “The trailhead that we have now from Crumpacker Drive, during the early stages of COVID it was packed. We know that there’s demand enough for another trailhead.”

Beyond deciding where to place extra hiking trails and an added trailhead on another side of the mountain, a Read Mountain master plan will address how the forest will be managed and consider potential challenges ahead of time, Belcher said.