Reading a trend: Roanoke Valley libraries seek permanent late fee end

Roanoke Valley public libraries are asking their governing bodies to make the COVID-19 policy of waiving late fees a permanent change in an effort to increase accessibility.

While each locality’s libraries are funded by the respective governments, the Roanoke Valley Library Consortium is made up of the libraries in Salem, Roanoke, Roanoke County and Botetourt County, with the latter being the first locality in the group to permanently do away with them.

The consortium works together on different policies and shares resources such as books and other offerings with one another, and the idea to eliminate fees has been a group effort, according to Roanoke County’s Acting Director of Libraries Toni Cox.

She shared with the county’s board of dupervisors at a recent meeting the benefits of eliminating the fees, mainly greater access for cardholders with little to no negative impact from the loss of revenue.

“A lot of libraries are revisiting the issue. We want to help people access resources and material [at the library],” she said. “The fines seem to be preventing people from coming, because once their fines reach $10, they are blocked. They couldn’t use their library card.”

Cox said the county was finding that people either didn’t have the means to pay the fines, or they were embarrassed about facing library staff to pay said fees.

“It’s just an easy thing we can do to provide easier access to resources and information,” she said.

The move is part of a national trend of eliminating late fees at libraries, with more than two dozen localities in Virginia already having made the switch, according to a presentation given to the Salem City Council by the city’s library director, Ann Tripp.

Her presentation also states of the 212,189 cards in the Roanoke Valley, 28,661 — or 14% — are blocked because of overdue fines.

Tripp also wrote in her presentation that fines don’t bring the books back any faster, with examples of other library systems around the country actually having overdue items returned faster after eliminating fees.

“Chicago saw a 240% increase in return of materials within three weeks of implementing its fine-free policy in 2019,” the presentation states.

Botetourt Library Director Julie Phillips wrote in an email the county was thrilled to be the first of the consortium members to do away with the fees.

“Since there have been clear positive effects to the change and no concerns about budgetary impact (a realistic projection might be around a $10,000 impact), we moved seamlessly into a permanent fine-free status during the pandemic period,” she wrote. “We’re thrilled to offer more equitable access to library resources by removing this barrier to using library materials.

“The people who need our free materials the most are often the least able to return materials on time (transportation and other challenges) and the least able to afford paying even small fees. Children are most strongly affected. Removing overdue fines means that every citizen in Botetourt can borrow library materials freely.”

Phillips also noted the system her libraries have seen “no negative change in user behavior.”

“Just the opposite, in fact — our patrons are returning materials more promptly than in the past since they don’t have to face the embarrassment of paying overdue fines upon return or deal with the humiliation of explaining why they’ll be unable to pay right away,” she wrote.

Cox also noted the fiscal impact was reported to be minimal by Roanoke County’s budget office.

Fees have steadily gone down from over $100,000 to less than $10,000 since the start of the pandemic, but return rates have increased from 33.5% to 56.28%, according to Roanoke County records.

Roanoke has also discussed the removal of fees, but Library Director Sheila Umberger did not immediately return a request for comment, though Tripp’s presentation notes that all localities in the consortium are pursuing the elimination of overdue fines.

It will take the approval of the governing bodies of the three localities to join Botetourt in permanently doing away with the late fee system.

Salem is set to have budget work sessions starting Monday, where the matter will be addressed, according to city spokesman Mike Stevens.

Roanoke County’s Board of Supervisors seemed receptive to the idea at a recent budget work session, but have yet to announce a final decision.

The localities will make their decision when the 2022-23 budgets are approved, according to local leaders. Budgets are expected to be approved of the course of the next month.

And while the late fees may be removed, patrons will still be held financially liable for items that are deemed lost or damaged, according to the directors, but any fees would be waived if the item is returned.

