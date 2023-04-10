APPOMATTOX COURT HOUSE — As many congregated elsewhere on Sunday morning to contemplate spiritual rebirth, history buffs gathered at the Appomattox Court House National Historical Park to commemorate the American Civil War’s conclusion.

On April 9, 1865, Robert E. Lee, commanding general of the rebel Army of Northern Virginia, surrendered his men to Ulysses S. Grant, general-in-chief of United States forces. Inside the McLean family’s home near the Appomattox County Court House, the two generals signed a cessation of hostilities that effectively ended the war in Virginia.

“All those soldiers of mine that were over that way on the other side of the courthouse all got to go home alive,” said Thomas L. Jessee, who portrayed Lee in events at the historical park Sunday. “And we want to remind people of that and keep the history of this country in front of the people and bring them in so they can see it.

“People need to embrace what happened here. They need to embrace the end of the war. They need to understand that the healing began in that parlor in that house on these grounds,” said E.C. Fields Jr., who portrayed Grant. “That’s why this place, specifically, and our history, in general, is and are so critically important to all of us as we live our lives as American citizens, for we are all countrymen.”

Fields said that the original surrender date in 1865 fell on a Palm Sunday. To have the 158th anniversary occur on Easter Sunday this year gives “a religious aura” to the historical event.

“A God and man rejoining to stop the killing, stop the strife and bring our country together,” Fields said. “There is no better day than the day of resurrection to observe and celebrate the end of the war and the beginning of a country reunited and the beginning of peace.”

The agreement signed by Lee and Grant ended their armies’ part in a military struggle that freed enslaved Americans like John Robinson of Appomattox County. David Wooldridge, a museum technician at the historical park, led a tour Sunday that ended at Robinson’s home within the park’s grounds.

“He was a founder of the first Black church in the county, was the treasurer of that church, raised a number of children that went on and had their own amazing stories,” Wooldridge said. “He was so well known in the area here that there was a Black paper in Richmond called the Richmond Planet that wrote about him when he passed away.”

The church that Robinson helped to found, Galilee Baptist Church, still holds services and did so Sunday. Woodridge said that while the name of the congregation hasn’t changed, the building has.

“The building that they’re in now was constructed in 1916,” Wooldridge said. “They were sort of like a mother church for other Black churches in the county. A lot of congregations moved off and created their own churches after a while.”

Also participating in Sunday’s events at the historical park were Civil War-era reenactors Jean Bryan and Michael Lucas.

“If we don’t learn anything from the Civil War and what happened, we’re going to repeat it again,” Bryan said. “I think we’re getting close to it again.”

“We’re considering the past. It’s important not to just be flippant about it and not take it for granted,” Lucas said. “It’s necessary to take the time, for me and her and everyone else that’s here that’s a part of this, to immerse ourselves in some respect to understand where we came from, how we got here, who these people were, what their daily lives were like, and how close we are to that, and how close they are to us.”

Lucas said the coincidence of Easter Sunday and the anniversary of Lee’s surrender was simply “curious.” But Bryan, like Fields, said the coincidence carries a message about peace.

“The beginning of peace started here on that day, and that’s what Jesus Christ was all about,” Bryan said. “Treat each other the way you would like to be treated.”

Wooldridge said the events of April 9, 1865 initiated a “transformation of the nation.”

“A lot of the things that occur, good, bad and ugly, in this nation, I think, are directly tied to the events that transpired here, to get these armies here, to end the bloodshed between these armies and to also forge a new freedom and a new nation with this whole huge portion of the population that had been relatively barred from participating officially,” Wooldridge said. “Even though they were always part of the American story, these folks were not allowed to officially be a part of that. To me, that is rebirth.”

For Wooldridge, the history of Appomattox is personal. His great-great-great grandmother owned a home nearby.

“My family was here. They owned slaves in this village. They lived and died in this village,” Wooldridge said. “I’m just a microcosm and this story is just a microcosm for a lot of Americans and a lot of stories. Unfortunately, we don’t hear about them all the time or as much as I think we should because it’s real easy to get caught up in nostalgia.”

“For years, the locals here called this the Surrender Ground,” Wooldridge continued. “But it’s so much more. This isn’t just a story for Civil War buffs. This is a story for Americans, and those interested in the history of America, and the future of America.”