Rec department asks for help with youth sports

Roanoke Parks and Recreation is asking families to step up to the plate to help determine the future of youth sports in the city.

The recreation department will post questionnaires for participants and neighborhood recreation club officials on Monday. The questions cover topics such as what sports children play, who administers team registrations, what prevents children from participating in sports, what improvements could be made and other issues. The answers will give the department guidance on how best to manage youth sports and get more children playing.

Roanoke generally relies on four neighborhood recreational clubs to handle registration and organization of youth sports. In 2007, the city consolidated 17 clubs into four in an attempt to make all the clubs more equitable in their sports offerings.

Since 2010, participation in youth sports has dropped nearly 40%, reflecting a nationwide trend that has seen fewer children playing fewer sports.

Earlier this year, the recreation department announced it would no longer supply administrative support to the clubs, such as providing umpires and referees, but would continue to help make facilities available for games and practices.