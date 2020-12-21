Rec department asks for help with youth sports

Roanoke Parks and Recreation is asking families to step up to the plate to help determine the future of youth sports in the city.
The recreation department will post questionnaires for participants and neighborhood recreation club officials on Monday. The questions cover topics such as what sports children play, who administers team registrations, what prevents children from participating in sports, what improvements could be made and other issues. The answers will give the department guidance on how best to manage youth sports and get more children playing.
Roanoke generally relies on four neighborhood recreational clubs to handle registration and organization of youth sports. In 2007, the city consolidated 17 clubs into four in an attempt to make all the clubs more equitable in their sports offerings.
Since 2010, participation in youth sports has dropped nearly 40%, reflecting a nationwide trend that has seen fewer children playing fewer sports.
Earlier this year, the recreation department announced it would no longer supply administrative support to the clubs, such as providing umpires and referees, but would continue to help make facilities available for games and practices.
Some of the clubs balked at the changes, saying that paying game officials was too much of a financial burden on cash-strapped clubs. The COVID-19 pandemic wracked youth sports this past year, with summer sports being canceled and some soccer leagues not being able to field enough teams in specific age divisions. The basketball season is currently on hold. Scheduling games with teams from other localities was also complicated, club officials said, because of the city’s decision to limit its oversight.
One of the biggest issues will be determining what organizational bodies will oversee the city’s youth leagues. People will be asked if the rec clubs should continue to manage the teams and leagues, if the recreation department should take over all aspects of youth sports in the city, if the rec department should stay out of youth sports or if the the current hybrid partnership between clubs and the city should continue.
Questions will emailed to most participants who have been involved in recreational sports. For more information about the questionnaire, go online to playroanoke.com or call 853-2236.
