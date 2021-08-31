Recent Roanoke-area COVID-19 hospitalizations now include a patient under 18

One of the patients recently hospitalized for COVID-19 within the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts is a juvenile, officials confirmed Tuesday.
During her weekly briefing, Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the health districts, said 48 patients are currently in the hospital with the virus, with 35 of those admitted during the past week.
"Our age range unfortunately now includes a child under the age of 18," Morrow said. Citing privacy issues, she said she could not give further information about that case.
This is the first juvenile hospitalized during the current wave of the virus, according to a department spokeswoman, who said that so far, fewer than 10 minors have required hospitalization for COVID-19 in the health districts.
The districts' hospitalizations this week also include a patient older than 100, while the average age of hospitalized patients within the two districts is 61.
Some 715 new cases of the virus have been reported in the Roanoke and Alleghany areas over the past seven days, a jump from the 671 reported last week. About 30% of the new cases are in people under age 24, and 20% of them involve those under the age of 18.
"This wave, this surge, is clearly disproportionately impacting our children," Morrow said.
Since last week's report, seven deaths have occurred as a result of the virus, pushing the local health districts' overall death total to 520 people.
"That just speaks to how ... significantly this disease is impacting our community," Morrow said. "We need to continue to do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable among us and getting vaccinations is clearly the most important step we can take to protect our loved ones."
Other topics addressed during Tuesday's briefing:
• Third doses vs. boosters: Third doses are part of a series of vaccinations for people who are immunocompromised and were not able to mount a sufficient response to the first two doses. Third doses are only given with a doctor's authorization.
Booster shots, which are for individuals who were already successfully vaccinated, are intended to help increase their immunity, but they are not yet approved or available.
• Exposure and testing: Vaccinated individuals who learn that they might have been exposed to COVID-19 should seek testing roughly three to five days after the suspected exposure, to allow for the incubation period, Morrow said.
She said anyone who develops symptoms after exposure should get tested, even if they have been vaccinated. Those who test positive must go into isolation, she stressed, and should minimize contact with others within their home.
• Vaccine is free: Despite recent reported rumors to the contrary, Morrow said the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be paid for by the federal government. While some pharmacies and health care providers might charge an administrative fee to the patient's insurance company for vaccinations, "there is no out-of-pocket cost, it is free to individuals," she said.