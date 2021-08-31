Recent Roanoke-area COVID-19 hospitalizations now include a patient under 18

Since last week's report, seven deaths have occurred as a result of the virus, pushing the local health districts' overall death total to 520 people.

"That just speaks to how ... significantly this disease is impacting our community," Morrow said. "We need to continue to do everything we can to protect the most vulnerable among us and getting vaccinations is clearly the most important step we can take to protect our loved ones."

Other topics addressed during Tuesday's briefing:

• Third doses vs. boosters: Third doses are part of a series of vaccinations for people who are immunocompromised and were not able to mount a sufficient response to the first two doses. Third doses are only given with a doctor's authorization.

Booster shots, which are for individuals who were already successfully vaccinated, are intended to help increase their immunity, but they are not yet approved or available.

• Exposure and testing: Vaccinated individuals who learn that they might have been exposed to COVID-19 should seek testing roughly three to five days after the suspected exposure, to allow for the incubation period, Morrow said.