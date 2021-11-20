Record year for Roanoke's RAM House donors and needs as Good Neighbors Fund begins annual drive

This year, she said, “I hope that people will give us what they can. Everyone seems to be tightening their belts.”

Woodson believes the fundraising effort was boosted by RAM’s new marketing program, which was implemented last year. It gave the charity a presence on social media such as Facebook and Instagram.

“We’re getting better at trying to tell our story,” she said.

Woodson also is pleased with the way her staff has coped with the unusual demands of the past year. “I feel like I’m a leader among leaders,” she said.

For the past two years, like every other individual and organization in the world, RAM’s mission has been seriously impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. Many of the agency’s practices and procedures have yet to return to normal.

Applications for financial aid are still taken online, the shelter is limited to a small group who truly have no place else to go, and the kitchen volunteers — most of whom were asked to stay home last year — are kept separate from those who show up to be fed .

Those who have homes take the food away in to-go containers, while the homeless eat in the shelter, where they can spread out more than they could in RAM’s dining room, which remains closed.