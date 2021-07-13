Red Cross urges blood donations, hosting drives during shortage

With people critically needing blood donations, American Red Cross officials are urging Southwest Virginia residents to give during upcoming community blood drives as a shortage impacts healthcare availability.
Summer is always a time of peak demand for blood — used in countless medical procedures — and because people are now emerging from their socially distanced lives, donations are even slower than usual, said Jackie Grant, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia.
“Some of the issue is associated with people who were postponing their health care,” during the pandemic, Grant said. “We're seeing a lot more need for surgeries and things that are requiring more blood… and that need for blood in the emergency room is even larger in the summertime.”
Because summer involves an increase in travel and leisure activities, there are more traumatic accidents that require blood transfusions, she said.
“Every two seconds in the United States, somebody needs blood. There's always a need for blood,” Grant said. “It’s not something that can be made in a lab. It has to be given by a volunteer donor.”
But with donors trickling in too slowly, Red Cross is hosting a series of blood drives throughout the region this July, and incentivizing people to roll up their sleeves, she said. Through the end of the month, Red Cross is giving each blood donor a $10 Amazon gift card, and entering names into a nationwide raffle to win up to $5,000, or a one-year supply of gas money.
“You never know who needs blood. It could be a friend or family member, or it could be you one day,” Grant said. “You want that blood to be available for you when you need it, if you or a loved one needs that.”
Nationwide, Red Cross needs more than 1,000 additional daily blood donations to meet demands, the organization said in a news release. Starting Friday and lasting through July, there are blood drives happening in communities across Southwest Virginia and throughout the state.
“I would encourage people to get up, make that appointment, have a good breakfast, take a lot of iron and vitamin C… try to look away from the needle, and recognize that they are saving a life,” Grant said if people are hesitant or frightened of donating.
Most donations are life-altering for the recipient, and many are even life-saving, she said.
“That is so important to put it in perspective, that you are making a difference — you're really saving up to three people, because your one donation can help multiple people,” Grant said. “If you keep that in your mind, and don’t look at the needle, it only takes about 10 minutes of the actual donation.”
The Red Cross facility on Church Avenue in Roanoke has donation hours every day for the rest of the month. Giving blood does not take long, and is a great way to give of the self in lieu of time volunteered or money donated, she said.