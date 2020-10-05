 Skip to main content
Regal Cinemas temporarily to close theaters nationally, including in Roanoke, New River valleys
DH08212020 MoviesReopen p01

Patrons walk toward Valley View Grande as the movie theater reopened Aug. 21 after being closed for months because of COVID-19. The theater implemented safety measures such as Plexiglas barriers at the concession stand and socially distant seating.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2020

Regal Cinemas announced Monday it plans to temporarily suspend operations at all its U.S. theaters, which locally includes the Valley View Grande and New River Valley & RPX.

Cineworld, Regal's parent company, indicated in a news release that operations would be suspended at all 536 theaters as of Thursday.

The company cited challenges in the "theatrical landscape" caused by COVID-19, continued closures in key markets such as New York and a lack of new releases as factors in its decision. 

"The prolonged closures have had a detrimental impact on the release slate for the rest of the year, and, in turn, our ability to supply our customers with the lineup of blockbusters they've come to expect from us. As such, it is simply impossible to continue operations in our primary markets," Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, said in a news release. 

Approximately 40,000 employees across the country will be affected by the temporary closure, according to the release. 

The Roanoke and Christiansburg theaters reopened in August following an initial closure prompted by the coronavirus. They were part of the first wave of Regal Cinemas' nationwide reopening. 

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

