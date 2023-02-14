Virginia announced a $15.7 million grant Tuesday to build a large laboratory and work space in Roanoke for biotechnology company development.

The project will be a joint effort by local economic development, government, health care and education organizations to cater to technology based companies that pay top wages.

Organizers expect to begin construction of the planned new Roanoke research and business development facility this year, using a Carilion Clinic-owned building at 1030 S. Jefferson St.

It should open in late 2024, officials said.

The project combines efforts of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at the Virginia Tech Carilion in Roanoke, Virginia Tech’s Corporate Research Center in Blacksburg, Carilion Clinic, Virginia Western Community College, local tech collaborators and the city of Roanoke.

The Corporate Research Center, an expansive presence in Blacksburg, will plan and execute the improvements and operate the new center as its first facility in Roanoke.

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson, the global health care and consumer products corporation, will provide services to selected companies at the Roanoke center and elsewhere in the region through its virtual residency program, which includes expert mentoring, programming and other resources.

Officials said they expect to announce details about that initiative, including which companies will participate, later.

One key player in the venture announced Tuesday predicts it will spawn a new commercial biotech sector in the Roanoke Valley.

“This region has really come together around technology and biotech to have integrated partnerships,” said Erin Burcham, president of VERGE, a regional alliance of tech resources and executive director of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council. “It’s more than just, like, an organization putting in money for a project and one organization leading it. This is not possible without all the partnerships.”

“Roanoke is building a strong case for companies to look at this region and say, ‘This is a place where I want to be,’” said Marc Nelson, Roanoke’s director of economic development, said in a prepared release.

The city will not only administer the state grant, but will contribute $1.9 million of its federal pandemic relief funds for building improvements. Plans call for a 40,000 square-feet laboratory and work space hosting a variety of users.

Carilion President and CEO Nancy Agee said in a news release that the physical space “is one small step. Most importantly, the building will be an innovative gathering place for our region’s greatest minds to collaborate with those who have promising new ideas about exciting and challenging projects.”

Carilion Clinic physicians and other personnel with novel ideas to advance health care will use the space to further their concepts, Agee said.

VERGE plans to create what's being called an innovation studio to support company creation. The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council, a membership organization and provider of company support resources, will launch new workforce programs. Virginia Western plans to expand its biotech-related classes.

RAMP, a company accelerator in Roanoke focused on the business-side issues such as capital and management, also plans to contribute to the effort.

A release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office said four new life sciences initiatives statewide, including the one in Roanoke and others in Charlottesville and the Richmond area, will "bring jobs and opportunity across the commonwealth and further our position as a national leader in these business sectors."

Michael Friedlander, who directs the Fralin institute, added his endorsement. “This will be a magnet to attract biotechnology companies including those that spin out from the research institute,” he said in the release.

A business-led, state funded growth program, GO Virginia, paid for a study that found a severe need for lab space, access to industry experts and mentoring as the region’s biotechnology sector grew to keep it growing. A laboratory in Blacksburg has been under construction.

“We started with a life sciences feasibility study that led into an infrastructure project to meet demand from biotechnology companies and support the commercialization of our region’s research,” said Brett Malone, who directs the Corporate Research Center, in the release. “This [Roanoke] facility, as well as the labs in Blacksburg, provide the necessary capacity and access to collaborations with companies such as Johnson & Johnson Innovation for researchers here.”

Officials estimated that the project will create 250 jobs within five years of opening.