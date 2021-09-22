 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Regional water provider wins statewide drinkability contest
0 comments
top story

Regional water provider wins statewide drinkability contest

{{featured_button_text}}
Denise Houchins of Virginia Department of Health

Denise Houchins, who works in the Roanoke Office of Drinking Water, a branch of the Virginia Department of Health, judges a water sample. A water drinkability contest was held Wednesday at the Virginia Rural Water Association in Buena Vista.

 Courtsey of Rebecca Batis

The Roanoke-based Western Virginia Water Authority took first place in a water drinkability contest open to the state’s rural water providers.

Three judges sipped and sniffed unmarked samples from 10 competing rural water services Wednesday at the office of the Virginia Rural Water Association in Buena Vista. A machine also scored samples for clarity.

When the scores were tallied, the Roanoke authority won, beating nine other contestants in the annual contest, said Rebecca Batis of the water association. Roanoke is eligible to compete at the national level in February and will receive a plaque, said Batis, the organization's office assistant and the person who organized the contest.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Second place went to Lee County, while Rockbridge County took third place.

Two employees of the state Office of Drinking Water, a branch of the Virginia Department of Health, and an expert in water treatment plant operation judged the competition.

One judge, Denise Houchins, sustainability coordinator with the drinking water office, is a Roanoke resident whose home is hooked to the Western Virginia Water Authority. However, she said she graded the water from Stanley, Va., a town in Page County, as the best. Nonetheless, she called the Roanoke authority's win "quite an honor." 

This is the contest's 21st year and it is open to any of Virginia's numerous rural drinking water providers. As to why no more than 10 entered, Batis said it is possible that some did not enter because they knew their water would not win. Water varies because of a host of factors including the quality of the raw water that undergoes treatment, the treatment facilities and the availability of staff. Batis said the water industry is struggling with a shortage of treatment plant operators at present. The finished product all has to meet the same government standards.

The Roanoke authority gets its raw water from Carvins Cove, Spring Hollow Reservoir, Crystal Spring, Muse Spring, Smith Mountain Lake and wells. Each major source has its own treatment plant. It is eligible to compete in the rural water provider contest because it taps groundwater sources and belongs to the association.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert