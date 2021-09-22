Regional water provider wins statewide drinkability contest

The Roanoke-based Western Virginia Water Authority took first place in a water drinkability contest open to the state’s rural water providers.

Three judges sipped and sniffed unmarked samples from 10 competing rural water services Wednesday at the office of the Virginia Rural Water Association in Buena Vista. A machine also scored samples for clarity.

When the scores were tallied, the Roanoke authority won, beating nine other contestants in the annual contest, said Rebecca Batis of the water association. Roanoke is eligible to compete at the national level in February and will receive a plaque, said Batis, the organization's office assistant and the person who organized the contest.

Second place went to Lee County, while Rockbridge County took third place.

Two employees of the state Office of Drinking Water, a branch of the Virginia Department of Health, and an expert in water treatment plant operation judged the competition.

One judge, Denise Houchins, sustainability coordinator with the drinking water office, is a Roanoke resident whose home is hooked to the Western Virginia Water Authority. However, she said she graded the water from Stanley, Va., a town in Page County, as the best. Nonetheless, she called the Roanoke authority's win "quite an honor."