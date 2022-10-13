Region's art community mourns sudden loss

The art communities of the New River and Roanoke valleys struggled this week to come to terms with the sudden death of Joe Kelley, who for decades filled numerous roles producing his own art and facilitating the work of others.

"We've lost a truly special person," said Cindy Petersen, executive director of the Taubman Museum of Art.

As the Taubman's head preparator and art handler/technician, Kelley designed and installed exhibits, a task he also took on for years at other arts centers.

But he also showed his own art – often whimsical paintings or sculpture, but sometimes other forms. The Taubman recently exhibited one of Kelley's artworks that is in the museum's permanent collection. Created with Carlton Sturges Abbott, "Pathways, Appalachian Trail Frieze" gathers 335 photographs taken in the mid-1990s by participants in hikes that Kelley led. To accompany the exhibit, the museum recently posted a video of Kelley talking about it.

On Sunday, Kelley, of Blacksburg, died at age 55.

Petersen said that Kelley served as a role model and mentor to many of the staff at the Taubman and that his co-workers, like others around the region's art scene, were struggling with his absence.

"Joe was a beloved staff member, so respected and admired by so many in our community," Petersen said. She cited his "calm and reassuring manner" and "innate talent at fixing just about anything."

"He was really ready to make things better for anybody," Petersen said.

Kelley earned a bachelor's degree in architecture from Virginia Tech but soon turned to making his living as a licensed contractor, sometimes joining other builder's crews but often functioning as a one-man operation planning and carrying out all manner of repair and carpentry projects.

Through it all, Kelley's art involvement never stopped. In Facebook posts this week, friends remembered a years-long series of paintings, often on bits of wood, titled "The Natural History of the Undescribed Birds." They recalled Kelley setting up a stand on a Blacksburg sidewalk every Valentine's Day to sell homemade cards made from paper hearts.

Kelley's brother, Roanoke Times Editor Brian Kelley, remembered this week that Joe Kelley took a job as a designer at a custom lighting company, but soon went back to working for himself.

"He liked being his own boss. He liked being able to do his art when he needed to," Brian Kelley said.

It was at his brother's home in Roanoke that Joe Kelley died Sunday. He had gone to Lexington on Saturday afternoon to help with an art installation, worked at the Taubman in the evening, then stopped by his brother's home to change clothes.

"I told him to stay here" and drive back to Blacksburg in the morning, when a birthday celebration was planned for their mother, Brian Kelley said. The brothers watched television, then Brian Kelley went to bed, he said.

In the morning, Leigh Anne Kelley, Brian's wife, found her brother-in-law on the couch in front of the television. The cause of death was thought to be a sudden cardiac event, Brian Kelley said.

Looking back, Brian Kelley said that he was glad that newspaper work brought him to Blacksburg years before and that for about a decade, the two brothers lived basically down the street from one another.

"It was a real gift," Brian Kelley said.

Clover Archer, director of the Staniar Gallery at Washington and Lee University, said Thursday that she was stunned when she heard about Joe Kelley's passing. He had been "amazingly generous and kind" to come to Lexington on a Saturday to help with installation of Los Angeles artist Esteban Ramón Pérez's mixed-media pieces, Archer said. The setup was complicated, involving a lot of aircraft safety cable but "he just made it so smooth," Archer said.

It had been the first time that she worked with Kelley, Archer said.

Ruth Waalkes, executive director of the Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech, said it was hard to know where to start in talking about Kelley. "He was so humble … he had so many fans … he has left a mark across this community and across this region," Waalkes said.

Since the Moss center opened in 2013, Kelley had helped set up exhibitions. He exhibited his own work there in 2016 in a show that featured some of his bird paintings and also a series titled "Piano Haints," humorous sculptures made from salvaged bits of a junked piano.

Waalkes called the exhibit "really beautiful, such intuitive work … something I think everyone connected with."

Ann Linden, longtime New River Valley resident, businesswoman and arts patron, said Kelley had been a friend for 30 years. Kelley helped repair and preserve several of Linden's buildings, including the space that houses the Tech student-run XYZ Gallery in downtown Blacksburg. He rented his house from Linden.

She said that she was devastated by his death.

"It isn't just me, it's the community … There's a big hole in our community now," Linden said.

Andrew Schenker, who with his wife operates Montgomery County organic grower Greenstar Farm, remembered Kelley working with him to put on a barn roof. Schenker called him "very easy-going" but also "very careful, very safe."

The two were friends for decades, meeting in the early 1990s when both were part of a crew moving artworks for artist and Virginia Tech art professor Ray Kass, Schenker said.

Kass, now a professor emeritus of art, said Thursday that Kelley had seemed to come into his own in the past two years with the job at Taubman and with his own art.

"I'm so sad … I'm almost 80 and I counted on Joe always being around," Kass said.

Kass described Kelley's own art as "extreme evocations of images from nature that spoke to a universal language of life that we all share. All his bird and animal images and things might as well be portraits of people."

But he said Kelley also excelled at helping others create.

Kass recalled the 1980s launch of the Mountain Lake Workshop, a residency series that featured as an early artist, John Cage.

Cage was working outdoors, using water colors and smoke-applied soot on 30-foot-long strips of paper. It was getting dark and the wind was picking up. On Cage's first attempt, the paper tore, Kass said. The second attempt did not seem likely to fare any better.

Kass credited Kelley with helping broker a solution – tackle the giant strips in sections.

"Joe knew how to listen. He was quiet. He would take it all in. People were comfortable with him. They could work with him," Kass said.

Cage's paintings, titled "New River Rocks and Smoke," are now in the Menil Collection in Houston.

As for setting up exhibitions, Kass said Kelley had a rare combination of skills that made him especially suited for the task: a deep knowledge of art history, expertise in building that let him construct whatever was needed, and insight into an artist's perspective – from being an artist himself. Arranging exhibits requires considering the juxtapositions of different pieces of art and how lines of sight can affect relationships between artworks or between one exhibit and another in an adjoining space, Kass said.

"It's not just hanging pictures on the wall," Kass said.

Now, Kass said, people are coming from all over the country to remember Kelley at a service set for Sunday at McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg.

"People loved him," Kass said.