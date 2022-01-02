 Skip to main content
Regulars mourn as Deschutes pours its last beer in Roanoke before closing tasting room

A cowbell rang out across the bar.

“Last call!” bartender Johnny Camacho yelled to the packed room. The crowd at the Deschutes Brewery tasting room in Roanoke boomed with a drawn out “no” as Camacho jumped onto the counter.

He said he would miss his regulars and the tight-knit community they fostered, but for now, it was time to say goodbye. Camacho climbed down to applause and customers began to flood the bar with last minute beer orders, T-shirts, hats, stickers and six-packs to go.

New Year’s Eve marked the last day for the Deschutes tasting room on the corner of Market Street and Church Avenue.

Deschutes announced in 2016 it purchased a 49-acre site in Roanoke, where it planned to build a $95 million brewing facility that would employ 108 people. They opened the tasting room in 2017 downtown to familiarize the community with the brand and help build a following.

The announcement drew much fanfare from Roanokers, who were proud to beat out other East Coast cities as host to the Oregon-based brewery.

But a few years later, the craft beer industry grew more competitive. Thousands of breweries opened between Deschutes’ announcement and its expected groundbreaking in 2019. Industry experts said customers grew loyal to small, hyper-local brands over national chains.

Deschutes delayed its plans to build the facility and in October, announced it would close the tasting room downtown. CEO Michael LaLonde wrote a letter to the community announcing the news and said the pandemic reduced traffic to the brewery. The Roanoke location only brought in 30% of the business it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deschutes’ choice to build its facility in Roanoke injected a vote of confidence and pride in the city, but people have questioned whether its departure will do the opposite.

Camacho, the pub marketing coordinator, was one of the initial hires at the tasting room. He said the idea that Roanoke can’t support a venture like Deschutes is too cynical.

“I’m bullish on the future of Roanoke,” Camacho said. “The writing’s on the wall between economic development and the rise in local arts and culture, Roanoke is headed on a distinctively upward trajectory. To me, Deschutes picking Roanoke to establish an East Coast footprint was representative of that. I remain incredibly optimistic about the future.”

Kyle Inman, a Deschutes regular, drew the common comparison between Roanoke and Asheville. Roanoke had been a finalist as Sierra Nevada looked for a site for an East Coast brewery, but they chose Asheville. The same thing happened with California-based Stone Brewing.

Inman, a North Carolina native, said he moved to Roanoke in 1983 and the city seems ready to compete for new ventures like Deschutes.

“I hate the fact that we have this Asheville diminished sort of impression of ourselves,” Inman said. “There’s no reason for that. It would please me to no end to pick up the embers and go after each and every thing that’s as cool as this place has been. At least this showed some folks what was possible. This should be one element of a greater, grander, outdoor-oriented, vital, vivid technicolor Roanoke.”

The loss of Deschutes isn’t the end, but it will leave a hard-to-fill dent in the community, Inman said.

Deschutes became a gathering place for a host of locals, the cycling community and an Appalachian music jam. As the bar closed for the last time Friday night, dozens of customers came up to Camacho and his co-workers to say goodbye, ask them what they planned to do next and thank them for the community they helped build.

For Camacho, Deschutes was the place where everyone knew his name, as the saying goes.

“I come in here and I work, but on my days off you’re just as likely to find me on the other side of the bar,” he said. “Not because there aren’t other options, but because I genuinely love what this place represents.”

As the time dwindled closer to 6 p.m., people started to drink a little more slowly as they made their last purchases and closed their tabs.

Inman went to the bar to order his last Fresh Haze IPA, along with three growlers to go.

Deschutes and Roanoke

“I’ve learned a lot of lessons over the years and one of those is not to predict the future, but that’s what we’re talking about right now.” - Deschutes founder Gary Fish

1988:  Deschutes opens first brew pub in Bend, Oregon, named after the nearby Deschutes River.

Sept. 2015: Deschutes confirms that Roanoke region is being considered for the craft brewery’s East Coast facilities.

Oct. 2015: “We put our best foot forward and tried to convince them this is the only place they should be, here in Roanoke,” says Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe after visiting Deschutes HQ in Bend. "We're looking for great culture, a lot of outdoor activities,” says Deschutes president Michael LaLonde, specifying expectations for an East Coast site. Social media recruitment campaign gathers steam, with Facebook page, "Deschutes 2 Roanoke" with more than 3,700 "likes," and a Twitter handle: "Deschutes2Rke." Bedford County resident Steve Primo writes "A Brewery for Roanoke" song. Deschutes tweets: "Feeling the #Deschutes2Rke love today."

Nov. 2015: “If Deschutes chooses us, it would be a game-changer. Some people will come just for their beer, but our goal to be recognized as an outdoors mecca will get an instant boost,” writes Roanoke physician Eric Chen in a Roanoke Times letter to the editor.

Dec. 2015: Roanoke Valley craft breweries join the social media campaign to make the case that Deschutes should locate its East Coast brewery here.

March 2016: A standing-room-only crowd at the City Market Building’s greets Deschutes' announced arrival in Roanoke with hoots and cheers, sustained applause and a group toast and the clank of beer bottles filled with Deschutes’ various brews. Deschutes founder Gary Fish says that the craft brewer plans to invest $85 million and build its East Coast production brewery on about 49 acres at the Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology, a city business park off U.S. 460. Construction will begin in 2019, Deschutes said. The company expects to hire 108 workers and start shipping 150,000 barrels of beer from Roanoke in about five years.

April 2016: A series of votes by Roanoke City Council approves the sale of land and other incentives crafted to enable Deschutes’ new Roanoke plant. The land is a 49-acre site in the Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology with a sale price of $2.75 million, but if Deschutes meets a series of performance goals, no money will change hands. Deschutes has until May 1, 2018, to close the land deal. The brewery must begin construction by June 1, 2019; invest at least $55 million; complete construction and begin making and selling beer by June 1, 2021; and employ at least 70 full-time workers.

Aug. 2016: “Street Pub” Saturday taps 241 kegs and raises more than $80,000 for Roanoke Valley nonprofits. Some 22,000 people attend the event and down nearly 40,000 beers.

Feb. 2017: A $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration will pay for half of the cost of Roanoke extending Blue Hills Drive to the site of the Deschutes Brewery. The $3 million road project also includes curb and gutter, drainage, street lights, water and sewer extensions, sidewalks and landscaping.

Aug. 2017: Crowds clinked pint glasses of Deschutes beer in the facility’s much-anticipated new tasting room in downtown Roanoke. People began lining up to get a first glimpse inside more than an hour before the tasting room opened. By the time the doors were unlocked, the line stretched nearly two blocks to Market Square. Deschutes signs five-year lease on site at the corner Market Street-Church Avenue location.

April 2018: Deschutes says market conditions have caused the brewery to pause and re-evaluate when and how large its expansion to Roanoke needs to be. The decision came about a month before Deschutes was to have closed on the purchase of land for the plant.

June 2018: Roanoke City Council approves a modified deal with Deschutes, two months after the company sought to pause to re-evaluate the scale and timing of its planned East Coast expansion here. Deschutes sought to change its deal with the city because of changes in the craft beer. “The industry has really evolved,” Deschutes CFO Peter Skrbek tells council. “We’re adapting to that. We want to be in the best possible health to execute a sustainable project that the community can be excited about.”

Nov. 2018: Deschutes Brewery will not break ground on its Roanoke plant in 2019 as originally planned, its president says. The Oregon-based craft beer brewer had planned a June 2019 start on construction since its 2016 announcement it would expand to the East Coast on a site in the Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology. “We will meet a commitment next spring to let the city of Roanoke know our updated plans,” says Deschutes president Michael Lalonde. Deschutes lays off 10 percent of its workforce, saying business hasn’t met expectations over the past two years.

April 2019: Deschutes Brewery is not prepared to build a brewery in Roanoke anytime soon, the company tells Roanoke officials in a letter.

Sept. 2019: Oregon-based Ballast Point brewery announces plans to close its Daleville tasting room and restaurant. Opened in June 2017, the 260,000-square-foot building that also houses its East Coast brewery. The closure affects 25 full- and part-time employees and 16 temporary employees.

Oct. 2021: CEO Michael LaLonde says Deschutes will close its tasting room in downtown Roanoke at year’s end. He said there are no plans to build an East Coast facility anywhere in the country, and it would take the Bend, Oregon, plant – currently operating at 70 percent - being at full capacity for those plans to reignite.

Dec. 31, 2021: Deschutes downtown Roanoke tasting room taps its final beer.

Alison Graham covers Roanoke County and Salem news.

Deschutes Brewery pumped its last brew at its downtown Roanoke tasting room on New Year's Eve, concluding a brief but heady relationship in Ro…

