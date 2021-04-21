Rejuvenated Wildflower Garden is awash in native blooms

“We had to focus on what was really important in the garden and how we could re-imagine it so it was more relevant for today and how people enjoy the outdoors," Moore said.

The new features include a restored cascading tiered pond, which was transformed into a frog pond in partnership with Mill Mountain Zoo and conservation biology students from Virginia Tech. It's now home to scores of wood frog tadpoles, who this spring found the pond on their own after some major efforts by the Mill Mountain Garden Club members and their partners.

To help establish the pond, the goldfish that had been living there were removed and given a new permanent home at the zoo.

“The goldfish are non-native, likely suffer when dumped, and are predators of the native wood frogs,” Sarah Karpanty, a professor of fish and wildlife conservation at Virginia Tech, said in an email.

Karpanty’s students advised the garden club and the city to leave the leaf litter in the pond, as it is great cover for frogs and salamanders and shields them from predators. She says her students hope the pond will become a FrogWatch site through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' citizen science program.