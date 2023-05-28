Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The annual Relay For Life Montgomery County will take place Friday, June 9, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Christiansburg Middle School. This year’s theme is “Give Cancer the Boot,” and anyone in the community is welcome to join the event.

The opening kickoff will feature a recognition ceremony for cancer survivors. These participants will be asked to ring a bell to celebrate the milestone of reaching the end of their cancer treatments. A news announcement about the event states: “The bell is a symbol of hope. The survivors are ringing it for themselves, their supporters, and everyone else who is fighting or will fight the battle against cancer.”

In addition to celebrating survivors, the Relay is an important fundraiser to support the fight against this devastating disease. Donations raised at the event will be used to provide patient support, funding for research, access to lifesaving screenings and much more. For example, one of the signature aspects of Relay For Life are the personalized luminaria bags and lanterns that are displayed to honor loved ones. These can be purchased for $5 each through a local Relay team or the night of the event.

Other activities taking place during the evening include a silent auction, live music, specialty vendors, children’s activities, food trucks, line dancing and Zumba.

This year’s Relay faced a setback when longtime event leader Donna Christian passed away unexpectedly on March 20.

“Donna’s creativity, work ethic, desire to increase awareness and her unstoppable passion were attributes that contributed to the overall success of Relay over the years,” a portion of the news release read. “Donna was the matriarch of the Relay family and was loved, adored, and respected by all who had the opportunity to work under her leadership. No matter what personal life events Donna faced, her passion and perseverance for Relay never waivered. Donna’s motivating mission statement was ‘cancer does not stop and neither will we.’”

Fortunately, Pat Worrell, a former event leader, and a good friend to Donna, stepped into the leadership role, and the rest of the organizing team was able to move forward to make Donna’s vision for the 2023 Relay a reality.

“Everyone has pulled together to make this event extra special to honor Donna,” said team captain Linda Howell in the news release. “There will be lots of food, fun, and entertainment, and most importantly, ceremonies to honor those touched by cancer.”

Christiansburg Middle School is located at 1205 Buffalo Drive. For more information about Relay For Life Montgomery County, visit their Facebook page, or call the local ACS representative at 276-608-1859 or go to www.relayforlife.org/montgomeryva.

- The Roanoke Times