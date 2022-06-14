Remains of Roanoke native who disappeared in Colorado wilderness area identified

Two years after the discovery of skeletal human remains in a Colorado wilderness area initiated a intensive recovery and identification effort, officials have confirmed they belonged to a Roanoke native.

Gregory Allan Woodford, 30, was a U.S. Navy veteran living in Colorado Springs who went missing in June 2019. Park County Coroner David Kintz Jr. said he died that same week.

“One of our biggest responsibilities is to make sure that the unidentified get a name, that their story is told, their families know what happened to them,” Kintz said during a press conference Monday.

Woodford’s identity was confirmed through genetic technology that connected his DNA to that of his sister. Kintz said some of Woodford’s family members still live in Roanoke.

On June 19, 2020, some teenagers hiking in the Lost Creek Wilderness southeast of Denver found Woodford’s remains.

At 6 a.m. the next day, the sheriff’s office launched a search and recovery mission. The teens directed authorities to the site of the remains.

With a signifcant weather system on the way, the recovery team had just a few hours to complete its search.

“Every time weather came into this area, this area was slightly altered,” Kintz said. “It was very critical to process this scene as thorough and quickly as possible.”

The coroner said the search began with forensic canines.

“They located almost all the human remains within a short period of time in an area from about 100 to 150 yards long down the slope,” Kintz said.

The slope was dangerously steep with lots of rock outcroppings and trees, Kintz said. But after completing a grid search and gathering all of Woodford’s personal affects, the recovery team had successfully cleared the scene by sundown.

“However, we knew very quickly that this individual was going to be very difficult to identify,” Kintz said. “In this case, all personal effects had no identifying markers of any kind. No initials, no wallet, no ID, nothing that had a name for us to begin with.”

The coroner said his office couldn’t rely on fingerprints or dental identification for an ID, either, so he called on an anthropologist to perform a forensic analysis of the remains.

The anthropologist determined Woodford’s age, race, sex, stature and how long he had been deceased. Then, the coroner’s office compared the profile to profiles of missing persons in the Colorado area.

After failing to come up with a firm lead, Kintz said specimens of Woodford’s DNA were submitted to the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), a database of missing persons DNA, for analysis.

While that specimen spent months in a laboratory, Woodford’s case was entered in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

Woodford’s case information features several photos of the personal affects that were found with his body. Among them were “a backpack, hiking poles, a star of life knife, Atlanta Braves cap, Size 10.5 shoes, a Samsung S4 phone and a shotgun.”

Woodford’s DNA was uploaded into CODIS and again compared to other cases, but there were still “no hits,” Kintz said. “None whatsoever.”

With other options exhausted, the coroner’s office turned to United Data Connect, Inc., a forensic genealogy company based in Colorado.

“We were lucky enough in this case to get a whole genome sequence, which is an awful lot of data from the individual,” Mitch Morrissey, the company's chief of operations, said Monday. “We took that data, we uploaded it in the database, and we started to get genetic leads. ”

United Data Connect examined those “hits” in search of a common ancestor and found Woodford’s great-great-grandfather.

“We then started down the family tree, contacting people, talking to people, excluding lines of those trees,” Morrissey said. “It’s an awful lot of work to do this genealogy, but obviously when you get answers like we have today, it’s important work.”

Genetic technology is still new to forensic science. Morrissey said United Data Connect’s technology was first used to solve a criminal case in California about four or five years ago.

Morrissey said the company’s databases took time to build as people inputted their personal samples. Woodford’s case is the 12th or 13th case the company has helped solve.

“It does come with a lot of luck, but you kind of make your own luck,” Morrissey said.

Woodford’s mother expressed her gratitude for his identification in a statement, which Kintz read aloud during Monday’s press conference.

“Greg, who was also named Mario when he served in the Navy, was an extraordinary son and human being. He was such an intelligent, caring, kind, generous and selfless man,” she said. “Greg was drawn to Colorado due to its exquisite beauty and his inherent love for nature and animals, especially dogs, and his deep passion for the wolf sanctuary. Greg was dearly loved by many people whose lives he touched, and he will forever be missed.”

“Words cannot sufficiently express my gratitude and appreciation, especially to Dave, and also to the genealogists and everyone else involved and all the time, effort and resources used to identify my son,” she continued. “You have my deepest, heartfelt thanks for not giving up."

