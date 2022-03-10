Remains of Roanoke soldier killed in World War II identified, to be returned for burial

A Roanoke soldier who died in action almost 77 years ago in the South Pacific during World War II was never forgotten and will be returning home soon.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that the remains of Army Air Force Pfc. Edward Hewitt Benson Jr. have been identified.

“It’s amazing to me,” his son, retired Marine Col. Jim Benson, said via telephone from his South Carolina home.

Edward Benson, known as “Pete,” was 22 years old and assigned to the 1562nd Army Air Force Base Unit on Biak Island, part of the modern-day Republic of Indonesia. He and 39 other service members were killed March 22, 1945, during a Japanese air raid.

American forces seized the small coral island north of New Guinea in May 1944, effectively neutralizing enemy military air force bases there, and establishing their own airfields in bomber range of the Japanese-held Philippines.

Benson was assigned to the motor pool, and apparently died inside a structure — perhaps a barracks or mess hall — that was bombed or strafed during a surprise air attack, his son said.

Of the 40 killed in action on that day, three, including Benson, could not be identified or accounted for. In time, the other casualties were conclusively identified.

Pete Benson was born in Roanoke, attended Jefferson High School and worked for Norfolk & Western Railway before entering the service along with a group of his buddies in October 1942.

He had been overseas for five months, according to a March 30, 1945, article in The Roanoke Times announcing his death, along with reports about six other local servicemen.

That notice said he was survived by his wife and a son, who lived on Third Street Southwest in Roanoke, in addition to his mother and three sisters.

Jim Benson, now 79, doesn’t remember his father, and has only photos taken during one of his father’s furloughs of them together in Roanoke for connection.

“I know he was a solid and good citizen,” he said.

The younger Benson also grew up in Roanoke and enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam, rising through the ranks and making a 26-year career of his own military service.

In the mid-1970s, he visited the memorial where his father’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Manila, Philippines.

His decades-long, determined pursuit to solve the mystery of his father’s death led him through dense military bureaucracy, spurred by the emotional connection and guided by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, tasked with bringing closure to military families by identifying fallen soldiers’ remains.

DPAA has a laboratory at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for analysis of disinterred bodies or fragments of soldiers killed in combat during 20th century wars.

While Jim Benson negotiated a paper trail, forensic science advanced, too. To identify Benson’s remains, DPAA used “dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence and DNA analysis,” the agency said.

Jim Benson said he and other family members submitted DNA samples as part of the process. Then waited, for years, with sporadic contact from investigators.

Then he got the call “out of the blue” that confirmed his father had been ID’ed. “It’s closure,” he said. “It’s a remarkable piece of history.”

The family will return to its Roanoke roots in May along with Benson’s remains, which will be buried in a family plot at Evergreen Cemetery.

At the military cemetery in Manila, a medallion will be placed on the memorial wall to indicate Pete Benson is missing no longer.

“He looks like my older son,” Pete Benson’s granddaughter, Catherine Benson, said Thursday. “It’s almost chilling how similar they are,”