Remembering those lost on April 16

Virginia Tech senior Kathryn Britt, right, and Barbara Leshyn prepare flowers for the April 16 observance.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech senior and floral design student Kathryn Britt, right, thoughtfully places flowers on an arrangement in honor of April 16, 2007, shooting victim Nicole Regina White as floral design instructor Barbara Leshyn looks on. Britt specifically chose to make an arrangement in White’s honor because White taught Britt how to swim during YMCA lessons years ago in Smithfield, Virginia, Britt said. More than a dozen students in the floral design class have created arrangements for Saturday’s 8:30 a.m. Wreath Laying at the April 16 Memorial on the 15th anniversary of the tragedy. In addition to making spray arrangements for each of the 32 victims’ memorial stones, the students also created wreaths and altar pieces for this year’s observance.

— The Roanoke Times

