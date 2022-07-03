There will be no newspaper printed for the Fourth of July. Comics and puzzles for Monday appear inside Sunday’s newspaper on pages B6 and B7. The newspaper’s website, www.roanoke.com, will be updated Monday with the latest news and sports and an abbreviated e-edition will be available on the site for digital and print subscribers at roanoke.com/eedition. To activate your digital subscription visit www.roanoke.com/activate. For assistance getting registered, please send an email to customer@roanoke.com.
Reminder: No print edition for Independence Day
