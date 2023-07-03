There will be no newspaper printed for Independence Day. Comics and puzzles for Tuesday appear inside today’s newspaper. The newspaper’s website, www.roanoke.com, will be updated Tuesday and an abbreviated e-edition will be available on the site for digital and print subscribers at roanoke.com/eedition. To activate your digital subscription visit www.roanoke.com/activate. For assistance getting registered, please send an email to customer@roanoke.com.
Reminder: No print edition for Independence Day
