There will be no newspaper printed for Labor Day. Comics and puzzles for Monday appear inside Sunday’s newspaper on pages B16 and B17. The newspaper’s website, www.roanoke.com, will be updated Monday with the latest news and sports and an abbreviated e-edition will be available on the site for digital and print subscribers at roanoke.com/eedition. To activate your digital subscription visit www.roanoke.com/activate. For assistance getting registered, please send an email to customer@roanoke.com. For a video on how to use the e-edition, click here.
Reminder: No print edition for Labor Day
- Editor’s note
