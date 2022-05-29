There will be no newspaper printed for Memorial Day. Comics and puzzles for Monday will appear inside Tuesday’s newspaper. The newspaper’s website, www.roanoke.com, will be updated Monday with the latest news and sports and an abbreviated e-edition will be available on the site for digital and print subscribers at roanoke.com/eedition. To activate your digital subscription visit www.roanoke.com/activate. For assistance getting registered, please send an email to customer@roanoke.com.
Reminder: No print edition for Memorial Day
- EDITOR’S NOTE
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute found not guilty in beating death of Blacksburg man
CHRISTIANSBURG — Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute was found not guilty Friday in the beating death of Jerry Paul Smith foll…
Food service workers have been infected at three local eateries during the past year, amid an unusually high number of local cases identified by the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
Ride Amtrak without getting up at dawn?
The Roanoke Times will be providing updates throughout the first day of the Isimemen Etute trial, the former Virginia Tech football player is charged with second-degree murder
Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute’s trial continues Thursday in Montgomery County Circuit Court. The Roanoke Times will be providing updates throughout the day at this link.
Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen David Etute’s trial started on Wednesday in Montgomery County Circuit Court and ended Friday. Et…
Former Virginia Tech football player Isimemen Etute and his family have issued a statement to The Roanoke Times, Etute was acquitted on second-degree murder charges yesterday
The local health department announced Friday it now encourages people in communities with high levels to once again wear masks indoors.
Most everything I heard about the relatively new internet service provider was positive. But, Glo isn't yet offering TV channel packages in Roanoke County — that's months away. And if you're a diehard baseball fan, Glo may not deliver the games you want.
The former Hokie linebacker is due back in court Friday to continue his trial for murder.