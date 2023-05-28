There will be no newspaper printed for Memorial Day. Comics and puzzles for Monday appear inside today’s newspaper, on page B14-15. The newspaper’s website, www.roanoke.com, will be updated Monday with the latest news and sports and an abbreviated e-edition will be available on the site for digital and print subscribers at roanoke.com/eedition. To activate your digital subscription visit www.roanoke.com/activate. For assistance getting registered, please send an email to customer@roanoke.com.
top story
Reminder: No print edition for Memorial Day
- EDITOR’S NOTE
-
-
- 0
