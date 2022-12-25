 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDITOR’S NOTE

Reminder: No print edition for Monday, Dec. 26

Editor’s note: There will be no newspaper printed Monday. Comics and puzzles, the advice column and TV "What to Watch" for Monday are in the Sunday newspaper on pages B12-13. Two days of TV game listings appear on B2 in Sports. The newspaper’s website, roanoke.com, will be updated Monday with the latest news and sports and an abbreviated e-edition will be available on the site for digital and print subscribers at roanoke.com/eedition. To activate your digital subscription visit roanoke.com/activate. For assistance getting registered, please send an email to customer@roanoke.com.

