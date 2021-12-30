Reminder: No print edition for New Year's Day

There will be no newspaper printed for New Year's Day. Comics and puzzles for Friday and Saturday appear inside Friday’s newspaper on pages B9-12. The newspaper’s website, www.roanoke.com, will be updated Friday with the latest news and sports and an abbreviated e-edition will be available on the site for digital and print subscribers. To activate your digital subscription visit www.roanoke.com/activate. For assistance getting registered, please send us an email at customer@roanoke.com.