EDITOR’S NOTE

Reminder: No print edition for Thanksgiving Day

Editor’s note

There will be no newspaper printed for Thanksgiving Day. Comics and puzzles for Wednesday are in the Extra section, and for Thursday appear on page B9. Two days of TV game listings appear on B2 in Sports. The newspaper’s website, roanoke.com, will be updated Thursday with the latest news and sports and an abbreviated e-edition will be available on the site for digital and print subscribers at roanoke.com/eedition. To activate your digital subscription visit roanoke.com/activate. For assistance getting registered, please send an email to customer@roanoke.com. For a video on how to use the e-edition, click here.

