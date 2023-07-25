Part of what Roanoke Valley residents toss in the trash could some day wind up as a fuel used to heat homes and power businesses.

The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority announced plans this week for an operation that will convert methane — naturally produced underground as organic materials decompose in the Smith Gap Regional Landfill — into what is called renewable natural gas.

A system of wells and pipes will collect methane and other gases emitted by the western Roanoke County landfill and deliver them to an onsite processing facility operated by Archaea Energy. There, the byproducts of trash will be converted to a form of natural gas that will serve as a substitute for traditional fossil fuels, the resource authority says.

“This project underlines our commitment to advancing environmental stewardship while benefiting our local communities," Jeremy Garrett, director of operations and technical services for the authority, said in an announcement.

The processing facility, to be paid for and operated by Archaea, is expected to be operational in 2025.

Currently, the landfill uses a flare system to burn off methane before it is released into the atmosphere, where it would otherwise act as a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. At one point, the benefits of that system were used to sell carbon offsets, but the resource authority is no longer eligible for the program and is therefore not giving up any financial benefits, Garrett said.

“Additionally, the new RNG plant is a much more environmentally beneficial option as the gas will be able to be utilized by end users as opposed to simply burnt for no energy capture,” he wrote in an email.

Renewable natural gas can mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and provide other benefits in terms of fuel security, economic savings and local air quality, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Critics counter that it still causes air pollution, and is being promoted by fossil fuel interests to maintain the current infrastructure rather than switch to true renewables such as wind and solar energy.

Under the plan for the Smith Gap landfill, the resource authority will bear no responsibility for funding the Archaea plant, the cost of which has yet to be determined.

“This agreement will transform the existing landfill gas into a valuable energy resource without requiring any capital investment from RVRA,” Garrett said in the announcement from the authority, which is the municipal solid waste handler for Roanoke, Salem, Roanoke County and the town of Vinton.

The authority will be entitled to 15% of the total revenue from the sale of natural gas produced at the landfill, which preliminary estimates put at about $830,000 a year, he said. The natural gas will be sold on the U.S. Renewable Information Numbers market, which is essentially a commodities marketplace for alternative fuels.

It was not clear Tuesday how the gas will be shipped from the landfill to its final destination.

One option being considered would be to tap into the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which is still under construction but would pass close to the landfill on its route through Southwest Virginia. A second option would involve trucking the gas.

An effort to reach Archaea, a BP-owned company based in Houston that is a major producer of renewable natural gas, was unsuccessful Tuesday.

Earlier this year, a second way of producing renewable natural gas began operations in the Roanoke Valley. A joint venture between Roanoke Gas Co. and the Western Virginia Water Authority entails converting biogas from the authority’s sewage treatment plant into natural gas that will be distributed to Roanoke-area homes and businesses.

At a cost of about $16.5 million, the project will produce enough renewable natural gas to power up to 500 homes on a cold winter day, Roanoke Gas President and CEO Paul Nester has said earlier.

While the operation’s output will be relatively small — Roanoke Gas has about 63,000 customers — it has been described as a way to protect the environment and allow for the total recycling of waste collected by the water authority.

“The general intent of both projects is the same,” Garrett said, “and both contribute positively to the region's environmental impact.”