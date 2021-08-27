Rent relief funds flow in the region, but some tenants lack protection

Potential for abuse?

Rent relief works for people who really need it, said April Fridley, office manager for Roanoke Rental Homes, which oversees management of 250 properties - even if others might be gaming the system.

“If we have 10 tenants that could not pay or would not pay, I would say probably eight of those are abusing it,” Fridley said.

She said nonpayment of rent was indeed a problem for some tenants at the height of the coronavirus economic panic. It’s still bad now, for some renters.

“We are trying to do what is right for our owners, and it doesn’t help us to evict people. It’s a loss if we have to evict people,” Fridley said. “With all the funds that are coming through the government, we try our best to file for them.”

Some tenants, however, kept their jobs through all the madness of the coronavirus but stopped paying rent, later applying for and receiving relief funds, she said.

“There’s tons of help to keep people who are renting from losing their homes, which is great,” Fridley said. “But I’m just really disheartened by this whole thing.”