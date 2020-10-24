Rep. Ben Cline faces Nicholas Betts in low-key 6th District race

“I have been working in a bipartisan way with the Democratic Party, not just talking about, but working on legislation with the other side,” Cline said.

Betts’ main priority is expanding access to health care, and he supports a public option.

“It’s imperative, not only should it be viewed as a right, but it’s a necessity to get people the health attention they need,” Betts said.

Betts also wants to work on the student debt problem, and he supports keeping the interest rate at 0% for federal student loans. That’s what it’s temporarily set at because of the pandemic.

“People shouldn’t be punished for educating themselves,” Betts said.

Cline has favored a more narrowly focused government spending response to the pandemic, with funding prioritizing finding a vaccine, testing and personal protective equipment.

Cline said his priority if reelected is continuing to focus on getting the economy back on track after it declined because of the coronavirus. He’s in favor of liability protections for businesses against COVID-related lawsuits. He also is in favor of additional money for the Paycheck Protection Program to help businesses keep employees on payroll as well as some form of additional assisted unemployment.