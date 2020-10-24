Rep. Ben Cline faces Nicholas Betts in low-key 6th District race

The race to represent Virginia’s 6th Congressional District pits Republican Rep. Ben Cline against Democrat Nicholas Betts.
The race for the seat that’s been a Republican stronghold for years has been a low-profile event with no television ads and two tame debates. Cline, who is seeking his second two-year term on Nov. 3, is expected to cruise to victory.
“I’ve hit the ground running, taking lessons I learned from working for Congressman Goodlatte about constituent services, and delivered results for the people of the 6th District,” said Cline, 48.
Cline, a former attorney who lives in Botetourt County, worked for the district’s previous representative, Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Roanoke County, from 1994 to 2002 before serving in the Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years.
Betts, 30, is fairly new to politics. He’s a Lexington resident and works as a clerk at a Roanoke law firm. This is Betts’ second time running for public office. He unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination two years ago to fill Rockbridge-area House of Delegates seat.
“It’s important that we come together and find a way to work together in these tough times so people have the tools they need to pursue the American dream,” Betts said.
The 6th Congressional District extends from Roanoke eastward to Lynchburg and north to Front Royal. President Donald Trump won the district in 2016 with 61% of the vote.
Cline is running on his record of getting bills signed into law as a freshman, and working across the aisle to get that done while being in the minority party. Trump signed bills he authored or worked on that helped small businesses dealing with debt and military veterans.
He’s a member of the House Education and Labor Committee and House Judiciary Committee, where he defended Trump through the impeachment process.
Cline is also sticking with his familiar message of shrinking the size and involvement of government, lower taxes and fewer regulations.
Betts has questioned Cline’s assertion he works across the aisle, calling him out for voting against the Great American Outdoors Act, which will make repairs to public lands across the country, including portions of Shenandoah National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway in Cline’s district. Cline said most of the bills he’s co-signed have had Democrats co-sponsors.
“I have been working in a bipartisan way with the Democratic Party, not just talking about, but working on legislation with the other side,” Cline said.
Betts’ main priority is expanding access to health care, and he supports a public option.
“It’s imperative, not only should it be viewed as a right, but it’s a necessity to get people the health attention they need,” Betts said.
Betts also wants to work on the student debt problem, and he supports keeping the interest rate at 0% for federal student loans. That’s what it’s temporarily set at because of the pandemic.
“People shouldn’t be punished for educating themselves,” Betts said.
Cline has favored a more narrowly focused government spending response to the pandemic, with funding prioritizing finding a vaccine, testing and personal protective equipment.
Cline said his priority if reelected is continuing to focus on getting the economy back on track after it declined because of the coronavirus. He’s in favor of liability protections for businesses against COVID-related lawsuits. He also is in favor of additional money for the Paycheck Protection Program to help businesses keep employees on payroll as well as some form of additional assisted unemployment.
“The coronavirus has been a tragedy for so many families who have lost loved ones, lost jobs, lost business, and we need to not only find a vaccine and beat this virus, but turn the economy around and put it on the track of performing the way it was performing at the start of this year when we had the lowest unemployment rates in 50 years for Americans,” Cline said.
This election cycle, through Sept. 30, Cline raised $807,583 and had $391,699 on hand, according to Federal Election Commission reports. Betts raised $48,871 and had $11,641 on hand.
