Rep. Morgan Griffith only member from Virginia to vote against part of COVID-19 relief bill

Southwest Virginia’s congressional delegation reacted Tuesday to the passage of a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package, with some criticizing the manner in which the bill was put to vote.

The pandemic relief bill, which includes a $600 direct payment to most taxpayers, was packaged for vote Monday night alongside a $1.4 trillion spending bill to keep the federal government operational through the end of September.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, was the only person in Virginia's 11-member congressional delegation to vote against part of the relief package. The House passed both parts of the package by overwhelming margins. The Senate then approved it late Monday.

Griffith said in a statement he supports more coronavirus relief, but consistently urged congressional leadership to keep any relief packages separate from any bills used to fund the federal government, known as omnibus bills.

The first part of the bill was about 500 pages, including funding for the military and border security, and Griffith voted for it.

But in accordance with a pledge he said he made to his constituents, Griffith he voted no to the second part of the combined spending and relief bill because he had not read through the wording in its entirety.