Rep. Morgan Griffith only member from Virginia to vote against part of COVID-19 relief bill

Southwest Virginia’s congressional delegation reacted Tuesday to the passage of a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package, with some criticizing the manner in which the bill was put to vote.
The pandemic relief bill, which includes a $600 direct payment to most taxpayers, was packaged for vote Monday night alongside a $1.4 trillion spending bill to keep the federal government operational through the end of September.
Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, was the only person in Virginia's 11-member congressional delegation to vote against part of the relief package. The House passed both parts of the package by overwhelming margins. The Senate then approved it late Monday.
Griffith said in a statement he supports more coronavirus relief, but consistently urged congressional leadership to keep any relief packages separate from any bills used to fund the federal government, known as omnibus bills.
The first part of the bill was about 500 pages, including funding for the military and border security, and Griffith voted for it.
But in accordance with a pledge he said he made to his constituents, Griffith he voted no to the second part of the combined spending and relief bill because he had not read through the wording in its entirety.
“Omnibuses tend to be bloated, filled with unrelated provisions, and cobbled together in backrooms with little time for members of Congress to read them, much less understand their provisions,” Griffith said. “They are a terrible way to exercise Congress’ power of the purse.”
Griffith said the two-part omnibus spending bill for fiscal year 2021 is the longest bill he has been asked to vote on in Congress, running a combined almost 5,600 pages.
“The second part containing the remaining 5,000 pages, while reportedly including some provisions I support, also reportedly featured far too many items that have no place in a spending bill,” Griffith said. “Members of Congress had only a few hours to read and analyze this overstuffed monstrosity.
“I continue to believe Americans need help in the face of the pandemic, and I know most of my colleagues agree,” Griffith said. “Legislation that would provide help would likely pass Congress easily, and there is no good reason to tie it to the overall omnibus bill.”
Similarly, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, said in a statement he was not in favor of the bill’s format, though he voted for it.
“COVID-19 is devastating Virginia,” Cline said in a statement. “While I did not support the process by which this package was brought to the floor for a vote, I ultimately supported its passage because the critical COVID relief was targeted to help small businesses and those individuals most in need of assistance.”
Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, said in a statement he voted in favor of the bill to pass much needed COVID-19 relief for American individuals, families and businesses.
“While this aid is long overdue and far from perfect, I am proud that more pandemic aid will soon be coming to the American people,” Riggleman said.
In U.S. Senate, Virginia Democrats Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement they applauded the bill’s passage.
Warner said people waited nine months for Congress to deliver much-needed COVID-19 relief, and he was proud to have worked with a bipartisan group of colleagues to help get the legislation into the hands of House and Senate leaders.
“Today, despite that unacceptable delay, relief is officially on its way,” Warner said. “While I know that this bill is not perfect, I’m glad to know that it will help American families weather this winter and get through the holidays.”
Kaine said the legislation makes critical investments in unemployment assistance, food aid, housing assistance and other areas that will directly help people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While this relief should have been passed much earlier, I’m pleased to see families, small businesses, hospitals, schools and more get the assistance they need,” Kaine said. “Though we still have more work to do to help Americans get back on their feet, I’m relieved Congress was able to come to this bipartisan compromise and fund these priorities before the holidays.”