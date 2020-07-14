Rep. Morgan Griffith tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, was informed Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, his office said.

Griffith began developing possible symptoms recently, so he took a test over the weekend, according to his office. He has been self-isolating.

Griffith does not have significant symptoms, but he plans to self-isolate and continue to perform his duties as a congressman.

Griffith was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010. The sprawling rural 9th Congressional District includes the New River Valley, Southwest Virginia’s coal country, and parts of the Alleghany Highlands and Southside.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.