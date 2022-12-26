Report looks at future of Blacksburg, Christiansburg region

Economic activity in much of the New River Valley is starting to bounce back, according to an annual report from Old Dominion University.

Meanwhile, the same report says the Blacksburg-Christiansburg metropolitan area — which the document defines as a region that includes Montgomery, Giles and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford — has seen its population dip since peaking in 2019. In fact, the region stands second to last in annual average population growth from 2010 to 2021 when compared with nine other metropolitan areas in Virginia.

These points are among a number of facts highlighted and explained in ODU’s eighth annual State of the Commonwealth Report. This latest edition included a chapter dedicated to the Blacksburg and Christiansburg area.

ODU is headed by Brian Hemphill, former president of Radford University. The State of the Commonwealth Report points out that the work does not constitute an official viewpoint of the university or its president, among other figures and entities.

Robert McNab, the report’s editor and lead author, said each year it typically shines a spotlight on one of the state’s metropolitan areas and that the conversation is often dominated by the bigger Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads areas. He said much less attention is paid to the relatively smaller urban places.

This year, McNab said, they were interested in looking at points such as the impact of higher education institutions — a few of which exist in the New River Valley — and how the region had responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While politicians in Richmond and traffic in Northern Virginia may garner the attention of many, there is a larger story to be told about the Commonwealth of Virginia,” reads the introduction to the chapter on Blacksburg and Christiansburg. “Outside the urban crescent formed by Hampton Roads, Richmond and Northern Virginia lie other metropolitan areas, each of which has its own unique economic character. While some of these metropolitan areas are defined by their proximity to Northern Virginia, others are centered on the relationship with institutions of higher education.”

The introduction continues: “The success of these metropolitan areas will determine whether the Commonwealth can attract, educate and retain sufficient workers to compete and grow in the coming decade.”

McNab, in an interview this past week, said a drop in college enrollment is anticipated within the next few years.

“That’s going to mean there’s going to be winners and losers,” he said.

McNab elaborated.

The anticipated enrollment shift probably won’t affect the universities with high recognition too badly, he said. But the ones that have struggled with enrollment over the years could find themselves at an increasing disadvantage.

Additionally, major universities that have long been confident of continuous and steady student enrollment could see themselves scrambling if they are not yet re-orienting themselves to an increasingly competitive market, McNab said.

The schools expected to weather the changes relatively well include the ones that are focusing on the development of programs such as technology and engineering, which are growing fields that offer strong promises of employment, McNab said. Virginia Tech appears ready to deal with the upcoming change, he said.

Tech has also extended its presence to other parts of the state, namely in Northern Virginia. That’s another strategy that is expected to continue drawing students to the school, McNab said.

“It [Tech] has not rested on its laurels,” he said.

The report states that Tech’s contributions are worthy of their own chapter and will be explored in a future edition.

Radford University, on the other hand, has had to grapple with recent drops in enrollment.

Radford’s main campus enrollment has not exceeded 10,000 between the early 1990s and the 2021-22 academic year, according to a graph in the ODU report. The school’s enrollment fell from 9,449 in 2019-2020 to 7,585 this past academic year.

However, there remain some positive signs for Radford, the report points out. Among other things, the university’s recent merger with the Jefferson College of Health Sciences, coupled with the growing demand for nurses, may provide the needed fuel to boost enrollment over the decade, the report said.

The region’s population change and its recovery from the pandemic were among a number of other notable subjects explored.

The region’s population grew from 151,479 in 2000 to a peak of 167,681 in 2019, according to the report. By 2021, the population fell to 165,293.

“The population decline of 1.4% from 2019 to 2021 is potentially troubling and could be associated with social distancing measures at Virginia Tech and Radford University during the pandemic,” reads the report. “If the population continues to decline in the coming years, however, then the metro area will face an increasingly uncertain future.”

Two related points noted in the report concern the birth and death rates and international migration.

Even before the pandemic, the number of deaths had eclipsed the number of births in the region, the report said. There were 183 more deaths than births in 2019, a gap that grew to 478 more deaths than births in 2021, the report said.

Over that same period, international migration flows into the area declined, which the report said was likely due to a combination of more restrictive immigration policies in the latter half of the last decade and increased travel restrictions associated with the pandemic.

The report also points out that population gains in Montgomery County and Radford were partly offset by declines in Giles and Pulaski counties.

“However, when we delve into the 2019 to 2021 period, we observe that each of these localities declined in population, suggesting that not one jurisdiction is solely to blame for the decline in the metro area population,” the report reads.

Then there is the subject of the pandemic’s impact on the regional economy.

“While the Blacksburg metro area’s economic performance lagged that of the nation prior to the pandemic, recently released estimates of real — inflation-adjusted — economic activity suggest that the metro area grew at a faster pace than the state or nation in 2021,” the report reads.

The most recent economic data for 2022 points to a sustained recovery and the possibility of a new expansion, with an unemployment rate below 3% and more jobs in the second half of 2022 than prior to the start of the pandemic, according to the report.

Recent data cited by the report shows that economic activity in the Blacksburg and Christiansburg area contracted by 3.6% in 2020, but then expanded by 8.5% the following year.

“The rebound in real GDP [gross domestic product] was the highest among Virginia’s metropolitan areas and more recent market data for 2022 lend credence to the argument that the Blacksburg-Christiansburg metro area is in the midst of a new economic expansion,” the report reads. “We project that annual real GDP growth will moderate in 2022 to 2% … due to inflation and global uncertainty.”