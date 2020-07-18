Report: Montgomery County weathering COVID financial hits

CHRISTIANSBURG — Preliminary numbers show that Montgomery County surpassed initial undesignated revenue estimates by nearly $2 million for the fiscal year that ended on June 30.
That figure, however, still fell short of the $3.6 million the county in January projected it would earn over estimates.
The numbers recently presented by staff show how the county is being financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Undesignated revenue — money not earmarked for a specific use — comes from sources such as taxes on real estate, personal property and sales. The recent figures show that real estate — the single largest source of local revenue for the county — accounted for $71.5 million of the $122.9 million in undesignated revenue for the recently completed fiscal year.
While real estate tax revenue was down by $1.1 million, the county’s director of finance, Angie Hill, said that number will be caught up over the next few months. That money would be added to the current budget, not undesignated funding.
Earlier this year, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved a 90-day grace period for the real estate tax bills due on June 5. The grace period waived penalties and interest.
“We finished the year in a good place,” Hill told supervisors Monday.
County Administrator Craig Meadows said he was pleased with the report. He said the county is blessed to have avoided measures such as layoffs.
“I think we’ve been doing very well under the circumstances we’ve been placed in,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said.
In other COVID-19 related matters, Meadows told supervisors that they’ll need to have a work session later this month to go over the use of CARES Act funding — federal money tied to the pandemic.
“We want to make sure we’re not putting ourselves in a position that would be a challenge later on,” he told supervisors.
The CARES Act money has gone to families, small businesses and institutions, among other recipients.
Montgomery County was awarded a total of $8.6 million in CARES Act funding. Of that amount, $2.5 million, $2.3 million and $1.6 million are, respectively, slated to go to the county, Blacksburg and Christiansburg.
The remaining $2.1 million in CARES Act funding will go toward the New River Valley Public Health Task Force, a group that has handled much of the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.