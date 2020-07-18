Report: Montgomery County weathering COVID financial hits

County Administrator Craig Meadows said he was pleased with the report. He said the county is blessed to have avoided measures such as layoffs.

“I think we’ve been doing very well under the circumstances we’ve been placed in,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Fijalkowski said.

In other COVID-19 related matters, Meadows told supervisors that they’ll need to have a work session later this month to go over the use of CARES Act funding — federal money tied to the pandemic.

“We want to make sure we’re not putting ourselves in a position that would be a challenge later on,” he told supervisors.

The CARES Act money has gone to families, small businesses and institutions, among other recipients.

Montgomery County was awarded a total of $8.6 million in CARES Act funding. Of that amount, $2.5 million, $2.3 million and $1.6 million are, respectively, slated to go to the county, Blacksburg and Christiansburg.

The remaining $2.1 million in CARES Act funding will go toward the New River Valley Public Health Task Force, a group that has handled much of the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

