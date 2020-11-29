Report: More than half of Southwest Virginians struggle to pay basic expenses

A new report finds that in 2018 more than half of Southwest Virginia households struggled to pay their basic bills, and the worsening global pandemic threatens to push more people into financial trouble.

Commissioned every two years by the Abingdon-based United Way of Southwest Virginia, the ALICE Report gives a snapshot of the financial health of 21 localities across the region, including some in the New River Valley. Released last week, the most recent data shows the Southwest region falling behind the rest of the commonwealth.

The report “lets us get the word out to leaders about what the needs are, and where we should be focusing,” said Travis Staton, president and chief executive officer of UWSV.

And that need is clear, he said. Without economic development that creates higher-paying jobs, more people across the region will struggle. More worrying, according to Staton: The novel coronavirus pandemic and attendant economic crisis likely is already pushing more families towards financial instability.

ALICE, an acronym coined by United Way, stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed” and describes households with incomes higher than the federal poverty level, but below the average cost of living in their area.