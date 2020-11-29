Report: More than half of Southwest Virginians struggle to pay basic expenses

A new report finds that in 2018 more than half of Southwest Virginia households struggled to pay their basic bills, and the worsening global pandemic threatens to push more people into financial trouble.
Commissioned every two years by the Abingdon-based United Way of Southwest Virginia, the ALICE Report gives a snapshot of the financial health of 21 localities across the region, including some in the New River Valley. Released last week, the most recent data shows the Southwest region falling behind the rest of the commonwealth.
The report “lets us get the word out to leaders about what the needs are, and where we should be focusing,” said Travis Staton, president and chief executive officer of UWSV.
And that need is clear, he said. Without economic development that creates higher-paying jobs, more people across the region will struggle. More worrying, according to Staton: The novel coronavirus pandemic and attendant economic crisis likely is already pushing more families towards financial instability.
ALICE, an acronym coined by United Way, stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed” and describes households with incomes higher than the federal poverty level, but below the average cost of living in their area.
Across the Southwest region, 19% of the population lived below the federal poverty level in 2018, compared to 10% statewide. But an additional 32% of Southwest Virginians fell below the ALICE threshold, while 29% of people statewide did.
That means that out of 224,346 of Southwest Virginia households, 115,460 could not afford all their basic needs in 2018, according to the report. More than 33,000 of those households were in the New River Valley.
Radford especially suffered.
Support Local Journalism
“The percentage of households with income below the ALICE Threshold ranged from 39% in Pulaski County to 67% in Radford city in 2018,” the report stated.
The region’s lack of living-wage jobs can create a cycle of decline, pushing working-age adults out and creating a cascading effect, the report stated. As people move to find better jobs, local businesses and the tax base suffer. This in turn reduces investment in public infrastructure and education and makes a region less attractive to new employers.
“In 2017-18, Southwest Virginia lost 7,000 working-age adults, and these are folks between 25 and 64,” Staton said. “They’re right in the prime working ages, so that is concerning to us.”
Another alarming statistic: 27% of Southwest Virginia workers were employed in hourly jobs in 2018, which are much less stable than salaried positions, Staton said. Many of those jobs are in restaurants, retail shops and other service businesses that are among the hardest hit by the pandemic.
“Most salaried jobs can be done from home,” Staton said. “But you can’t be the cashier from the clothing store and work from home.”
Additionally, COVID’s impact on small businesses is a concern. While the region’s large employers qualified for federal pandemic assistance, many small businesses did not, putting them at risk of closure. Staton said small businesses employed about 77,000 Southwest Virginians in 2017.
Pandemic recovery depends on “getting people back to work,” Staton said.
In addition to long-term workforce training programs, such as United Way’s Ignite high school internship initiative, Staton said his organization is working on childcare and other critical services to help families cope with the pandemic economy.
Read the ALICE report at https://unitedwayswva.org/alice.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.