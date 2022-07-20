Report: NRV passenger rail return should include Virginia Tech stop

Multiple stations or pick-up sites should be considered for the return of passenger rail service to the New River Valley - including an Amtrak stop on the Virginia Tech campus, according to report by a state nonprofit.

Among the suggestions in the Virginia Rail Policy Institute report shared with The Roanoke Times Wednesday is the establishment of a new alignment — dubbed the “Hokie Line” in the document — that would branch out from the Virginian line in the Ellett Valley and ultimately run to Lane Stadium at a “campus-circulator facility.”

Additionally, the report said linking the university’s main campus in Blacksburg to the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine in Roanoke should be considered - a move that could prompt the acquisition of the Virginian line east of Salem to the foot of Mill Mountain.

The Virginian line could be re-engineered to transport thousands of daily commuters between endpoints, which the report pointed out could lead to a complete bypassing of Interstate 81 and U.S. 460.

“Several of our directors have felt, even before Virginia committed to buying the ‘V-Line’ [Virginian line], that it could best be used for some sort of rail transit line between the New River Valley and Roanoke,” a section of the report reads. “We mused, since most train riders between Roanoke and Bristol will be from Virginia Tech, why not maximize train ridership by directly accessing the Virginia Tech campus by rail and avoid a transfer-penalty at the proposed New River Valley Mall-West station.”

The Mall-West station is one of the two sites — both near the mall property now known as Uptown Christiansburg — being considered for the New River Valley passenger rail station.

The institute report - compiled after a team of its representatives visited and researched the land and track along the proposed route - comes as state officials are moving forward with the long-awaited return of passenger rail service to the New River Valley. The project has been approved by the state and was formally announced last year during a visit to Christiansburg by former Gov. Ralph Northam. Service is expected to begin by 2026.

The extension of passenger rail to the New River Valley is part of a more than $250 million project. Estimates previously provided by state officials set the the mall west and north sites, respectively, at expected costs of $56 million and $52 million.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority has since performed survey work, hosted forums on the project and narrowed down the list of potential sites.

The institute report, however, stands out due to how its vision contrasts with much of how the official project is developing. One of the major contrast points is the number of stations.

The passenger rail authority and others formally involved in the rail talks are looking to eventually establish a single station in Christiansburg. Those behind the years-long campaign to bring back passenger rail to the area viewed the town as among the most practical locations when weighing the expected ridership from Montgomery County – particularly Blacksburg – and the distance to Roanoke where Amtrak services already exist.

The institute's report suggests passenger sites in Christiansburg, Blacksburg and Radford.

In addition to the fact Radford is home to another significant rider base due to the presence of another university, a station in the city was suggested to help accommodate the even more long-term goal of extending passenger rail to Bristol and East Tennessee, said institute Executive Director Michael Testerman. He pointed out the existence of rail facilities there that could be repurposed to also handle passenger traffic.

“Our report looks at these longer-view connections,” Testerman said. “We’re not really intending to criticize the state, as much as to point out that there’s so many possibilities the public needs to be aware of.”

Testerman continued: “The mall would never be a high capacity, high-frequency type station. It’s not designed to be anything but an endpoint for two or three trains a day.”

Testerman’s comment on the mall site echoes a part of the report that specifically addresses one of the two sites being considered for a station.

“The railroad track behind [Uptown Christiansburg] - to be used for the new train station - traverses a wetland,” reads the report. “We tried to envision a station on the graded hill above the rail line and the Huckleberry Trail. It’s a tight space in which to fit everything, particularly two-dedicated station tracks.”

Those who have supported a mall site, among other things, have pointed to its dense setting and proximity to services such as retail and lodging.

While it doesn’t consider the site options that have been considered as optimal, the institute did clarify that it has lent its endorsement for the mall site.

DJ Stadtler, executive director of the rail authority, said it is appreciative of the interest and passion shown by the institute as it concerns the New River Valley passenger rail plans. He, however, said much of the recent report goes against much of what the state has agreed to with Norfolk Southern.

Stadtler said they couldn’t make the suggested changes without reopening negotiations with the rail company.

“We feel like we’re on a good path to deliver the service by 2026,” he said.

Stadtler, however, said it doesn’t mean that some of the suggestions will be completely off the table years down the road. He said the extension of passenger rail is a multiphase effort and he pointed to the recent addition of a second train out of Roanoke as an example of those many steps. He said population growth is expected to continue over the next 15 years or so and officials are looking for ways to get people off the highways as much as possible.

The reduction of traffic on roadways such as I-81 has been among the chief drivers of extending passenger rail. The authority, the institute, as well as other supporters of the project have all pointed to the long-standing issues on the interstate as a motivator for more passenger rail services.

A Tech official reached Wednesday didn’t speak at length on the institute's report, but reiterated the university’s overall support of bringing passenger rail back to the New River Valley.

“Speaking on behalf of the university, I would say the university is a committed partner" in the effort,” Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski wrote in an email. “We are delighted that the [the authority] is committed to a 2026 date for that service. We will continue to work as part of the newly formed New River Valley Passenger Rail Authority toward solutions that best serve our broader community.”

Carilion did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Radford Mayor David Horton said he supports the idea of the city having a station. He said it’s more centrally located, particularly as it concerns other parts of the region.

“That may make the difference to folks traveling from Pulaski, Giles or Wytheville,” he said.

Horton, however, said it appears much of the project has already been decided.

“I’d love to see us serve as a host,” he said. “I just don’t know if that opportunity is currently around. Certainly, we’ll see where everything goes.”

The Richmond-based rail policy institute's mission is to strengthen and improve public policy with respect to both freight and passenger rail Virginia. It was conceived in 2002 by a group of citizen rail advocates affiliated with Virginians for High Speed Rail who believed there was a need for an independent, academically-oriented rail policy research and development center to support public policymaking for rail in Virginia. It was formally incorporated and established nonprofit in 2005.

Staff writer Jeff Sturgeon contributed to this report.