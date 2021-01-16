Reps. Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith of Roanoke Valley must go, demonstrators say

Demonstrators on Saturday called for Western Virginia’s Congressional representatives to step down, connecting Republican opposition to election results to the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.
At peaceful events in Staunton and Salem, protesters chanted and waved signs to show their disapproval for U.S. Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.
“It’s a cold day, but we are a fierce crowd, and we’re here to demand that Ben Cline resign,” said William Walker, one of the organizers of a Staunton event that was the city’s second protest aimed at Cline’s objections to official Electoral College results.
With about 60 people gathered at the Augusta County Courthouse in downtown Staunton, Walker challenged the congressman to a Zoom debate and asked supporters to call Cline about the request.
Walker said that since the November balloting, Cline has broken his oath to defend the U.S. Constitution by opposing official election results, including calling the election a fraud in a speech on the Staunton Mall. In Congress, Cline voted with Griffith and other Republicans to object to the Electoral College vote count on Jan. 6, Walker noted.
It was a vote taken after Congress reconvened following what was called the Capitol’s worst violence since the British military burned the building in 1814. With Congress preparing to formalize President Donald Trump’s defeat, the president urged supporters in Washington, D.C., to march on Congress. A mob invaded the Capitol and five people died.
“I would submit to you that there’s a direct line from that rally that took place at Staunton Mall to what happened at the U.S. Capitol. … That’s what Mr. Cline does,” Walker said.
The congressmen responded with statements after the protests, with Cline saying, “Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our Republic, and I respect our First Amendment and those who exercised their right to free speech today. … I will continue to support civil discourse while condemning all forms of political violence. Only through reasoned dialogue will we find lasting solutions to the important issues facing our Commonwealth and our nation.”
Griffith, through a spokesman, said, “A peaceful protest is, has been, and always should be part of the American political landscape.”
Those at Saturday’s events focused on the mayhem that occurred in Washington.
Falls Church resident Olivia Bravo, a gun violence prevention lobbyist, traveled to Staunton with her mother, Francesca Costantino. Bravo’s work is based out of Washington, and she said it was scary to see the events at the Capitol.
“The defacement of federal property that is so American, and then to see the American flag be on top of that in the name of patriotism, was like a dagger to the heart,” Bravo said.
Staunton resident JoAnn Tigert said she was disgusted by the Jan. 6 riot. “Our entire democracy has been compromised by a bunch of Trump-loving liars and conspiracy theorists,” Tigert said.
Waynesboro resident Joanne Palmer donned Statue of Liberty apparel to “share her light” at Saturday’s protest.
“She’s an important part of our history, and in the future, people will look back to see who was on which side today,” Palmer said. “I hope that people will see the light and expel the corrupt officials who are betraying Lady Liberty’s vision.”
Mason Kilbourn, a former Republican who helped organize the Staunton rally, said Cline mistook his oath of office.
“I contend that Ben Cline never took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States. He took an oath to support and be loyal to Donald Trump, and that was the oath he took,” Kilbourn said.
Staunton resident Edward Wulin said he objected to Cline’s support for Republican lawsuits that unsuccessfully challenged election results. An array of lawsuits in numerous state and federal courts did not introduce any evidence of significant voter fraud.
“To actually stand up against a fair election when he signed all those lawsuits is just repulsive,” Wulin said. “As a proud veteran who served honorably, I believe in the rule of law, and I serve the Constitution, not the president of the United States.”
Similar themes were sounded at a smaller protest in Salem, where about a dozen people lined the sidewalk outside Griffith’s office and held signs with messages like “Resign Morgan since you don’t believe in democracy.”
A large banner tied to trees called Griffith “complicit in a fascist insurrection.”
A steady series of honks from nearby traffic seemed to signal approval throughout the hour or so that protestors gathered.
Among the protesters was the Rev. Enos Glaspie of the Divine Flow International Church in Roanoke County, who said he attended the former Andrew Lewis High School with Griffith and played with him in the school band.
“He’s a nice guy, affable and all that,” Glaspie said. “But what he stands for has got to go.”
Glaspie and others at the Salem event said attempts to undo election results were especially offensive because they targeted areas like Atlanta and Detroit with large minority populations. Glaspie, who is Black, said that he struggled with how to stay connected with white friends who voiced support for the president through many actions that seemed to harm minority communities.
“How can you love me and at the same time embrace Trump?” Glaspie asked.
One of the organizers of the Salem event, Dave Tate of the group Progressive Anti-Racist Action, said it was important to speak out publicly about actions like the Republican election challenges.
Otherwise, Tate said, “It metastasizes into what we saw Jan. 6.”