Reps. Cline and Griffith are living in political la-la land

Cline also assured the crowd that a recount in Georgia (which Biden won by 14,000 votes) would change the tally there, because, “they have not counted every legal vote, they have not thrown out every illegal vote.”

What Cline didn’t mention is this: In the history of this nation, a presidential election recount has never flipped 14,000 votes in any single state.

And even if Georgia’s recount does change the outcome, Biden still wins the White House. Trump also would need to flip at least two more states, such as Arizona (which Biden won by 11,000) and Pennsylvania (which Biden won by 67,000) to be reelected.

So far, the Trump campaign or his supporters have filed (or threatened to file) lawsuits challenging the election in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia. Most of those lawsuits have been dismissed. Not one claim of voter fraud or election fraud has been found credible by any judge.

The handwriting’s on the wall. Biden has won. Trump’s ego won’t allow him to acknowledge it. Cline and Griffith should — and move on to governing. We’re in the middle of a deadly pandemic, after all.

Instead, they’re humoring Trump — like the subjects of a naked ruler in the children’s fairy tale, “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”