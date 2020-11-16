Reps. Cline and Griffith are living in political la-la land

Few people are personally and politically closer to Bill and Hillary Clinton than former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe. His rise in national politics more or less paralleled theirs.
McAuliffe was a top Democratic fundraiser when Bill Clinton was president. And by the time Hillary stood for election to the White House on Nov. 8, 2016, McAuliffe sat in Virginia’s governor’s mansion.
For that reason, his reaction four years ago to President Donald Trump’s upset victory is instructive.
If you recall, much of the American citizenry was upset on Nov. 9, 2016. By then it was clear Hillary had won Virginia and the national popular vote (ultimately, by 2.9 million votes), but that Trump had prevailed in enough states to seal an Electoral College victory.
That year, Trump secured the win by flipping Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — all of which traditionally have voted Democratic in presidential contests — by 22,000, 11,000 and 44,000 votes respectively.
Many Virginians and Americans recoiled at the outcome. On Nov. 9, 2016, in Richmond, police arrested 10 of roughly 1,000 unhappy protesters who took to the streets. The rabble-rousers painted graffiti on Confederate monuments, blocked roads and highways, and shouted expletives about the election winner.
“Not my president!” became a familiar protest cry among demonstrators in New England, in heartland cities such as Kansas City and Chicago, and along the West coast.
So how did diehard Democrat McAuliffe react, two days after his close friend lost an exceedingly tight election?
McAuliffe sent a letter to (then) President-elect Trump, Republican. It pledged McAuliffe would begin working with the new president on behalf of Virginia. Pointedly, McAuliffe didn’t encourage the protesters who took to the streets.
“We’re done with politics,” McAuliffe told reporters Nov. 10, 2016. “And I look forward to working with the new president to increase the military assets here, protect the ones we have and keep the economy going. It’s critical for us.”
That’s exactly the kind of reaction high school civic textbooks teach should happen. And beyond that, such reality based statements arose from some hard political facts.
One was the sheer improbability of Hillary Clinton flipping 77,000 votes across three states. That’s never before happened in American presidential politics. (Clinton, who congratulated Trump on election night 2016, and gave a formal concession speech the next day, recognized it, too.)
Another: McAuliffe knew that after a year of campaigning, it was time for America’s leaders to get back to their primary job, governing.
Now, let’s contrast the aftermath of the 2016 election with this year. We’re two weeks out from the 2020 election, which Democrat Joe Biden won. Have Western Virginia’s three congressmen acknowledged that victory?
To his credit, one has. Outgoing Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, last week told my colleague, Amy Friedenberger, “We’ve got a new president-elect.” And Riggleman added: “It’s going to happen whether you like it or not.”
But we’ve heard the opposite from Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Morgan Griffith, R-Salem. It appears their feet are still firmly planted in a political la-la land.
Griffith seemed totally confident of his own reelection — but not Biden’s victory, because the latter is awash in “questions” and “we have people on both sides who are getting worked up.”
“Democrats think we shouldn’t be asking questions, and Republicans think all questions should be answered in their favor. We need to sort it out and do it right,” Griffith told Friedenberger.
But questions will persist forever. Does every one of those have to be answered first? If Giffith believes that, nobody will ever be declared a victor.
On Saturday, Cline spoke to a small rally of people in Staunton. And after proclaiming, “we are a government of laws, not of men,” Cline said this:
“You stand with Donald Trump, because I stand with Donald Trump, because we stand for an America that is united, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”
Cline also assured the crowd that a recount in Georgia (which Biden won by 14,000 votes) would change the tally there, because, “they have not counted every legal vote, they have not thrown out every illegal vote.”
What Cline didn’t mention is this: In the history of this nation, a presidential election recount has never flipped 14,000 votes in any single state.
And even if Georgia’s recount does change the outcome, Biden still wins the White House. Trump also would need to flip at least two more states, such as Arizona (which Biden won by 11,000) and Pennsylvania (which Biden won by 67,000) to be reelected.
So far, the Trump campaign or his supporters have filed (or threatened to file) lawsuits challenging the election in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia. Most of those lawsuits have been dismissed. Not one claim of voter fraud or election fraud has been found credible by any judge.
The handwriting’s on the wall. Biden has won. Trump’s ego won’t allow him to acknowledge it. Cline and Griffith should — and move on to governing. We’re in the middle of a deadly pandemic, after all.
Instead, they’re humoring Trump — like the subjects of a naked ruler in the children’s fairy tale, “The Emperor’s New Clothes.”
They should act like adults — like Terry McAuliffe did four years ago.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog.
