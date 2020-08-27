Republican-backed bills to limit governor's powers defeated

RICHMOND — Virginia Democrats this week defeated numerous bills from Republicans attempting to rein in the governor’s emergency powers while bolstering those of the General Assembly.

Gov. Ralph Northam has had sweeping authority to handle Virginia’s coronavirus pandemic, shutting down businesses and schools, ordering people to wear face coverings, and limiting how many people can gather in one place.

“The executive branch has been singularly making law for some time,” said Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County.

Tired of being largely relegated to observers, some lawmakers — mainly Republicans — wanted to limit the governor’s powers. They proposed several bills, all of which died in committees.

"It is essential to our way of government that policy is made by the people's representatives, not by the executive branch,” said Del. Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania.