Republican Bob Good felt ‘burden’ to keep 5th District red for ‘true conservativism’

When Republican Bob Good launched his congressional campaign in central Virginia last fall, he argued the 5th District needed a more conservative congressman than it currently had — and he was the “bright red Biblical and constitutional conservative” who would best represent those values.
Two months after Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, officiated a same-sex marriage, Good announced his intention to unseat Riggleman, who he said was out of touch with the conservative principles of the Republicans in the district. He ousted Riggleman at a bitterly contested drive-thru convention, and then defeated Democrat Cameron Webb, a physician from Charlottesville, Tuesday night.
“This will be a victory for true conservative principles,” Good told a crowd of supporters Tuesday night at Liberty University, his alma mater. “This will be a victory for the nation’s founding Judeo-Christian principles.”
Good acknowledged that he faced adversities, like Webb raising more money than him and running a tough campaign. While Webb tried to appeal to moderates, Good stuck with running on his staunch conservative values. He talked on the campaign trail about opposing abortion in all instances, prioritizing “merit-based” immigration over immigrants with immediate relatives in the United States, and diminishing the federal government’s role in education.
“They said a true conservative couldn’t win, and we felt that burden to make sure we did win for true conservativism,” Good said.
He also strongly linked himself with President Donald Trump’s agenda. Across the 5th District, Trump exceeded his 2016 margins, which helped carry Good to victory.
“We supported the president because not only is it the right thing to do, but it was also the smart thing to do in the 5th District,” Good said.
With all of the precincts in the district reporting their unofficial results, Good won 209,168 votes, or 53%, while Webb collected 181,461 votes, or 46%. Webb built up big margins in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, but it wasn’t enough to offset the large margins Republicans had in the rural parts of the district.
“What unified our campaign and what others can’t understand is we were united behind a cause,” Good said. “What unified this campaign team, which people outside of it wouldn’t understand, is that it wasn’t about a candidate or a personality, it was because we believe in the things that matter most to our country, and we were united in true conservative principles, and that’s what kept the team focused through this race.”
Good will be the sixth person to represent the 5th District in the past 12 years. The district, which stretches from the North Carolina line to the outskirts of Northern Virginia, and includes Franklin County and part of Bedford County, was drawn by a then-Republican-controlled legislature to favor Republicans.
Good was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and moved to Lynchburg as a child so his father could attend seminary at Liberty University. He’s spoken a few times about being raised in a family that struggled financially.
“I knew what it was like to be in the free lunch line at school, or to walk a mile down the street to the grocery store because we didn’t have a car, and to buy groceries with food stamps,” Good said during a candidates forum in September.
He studied finance at Liberty University, where he met his wife, Tracey. After he graduated, he worked at CitiFinancial for 17 years, which took him to Georgia and Tennessee and eventually back to Virginia. He returned to Liberty in 2005 to become the senior associate athletic director.
Good served as an elected member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors for three years, flexing his conservative values there. He supported a resolution asking the state legislature to allow localities to have the authority to regulate transgender people using public bathrooms. Rather than raise taxes to cover the cost of emergency medical services, he supported garnishing wages from Campbell County residents who couldn’t pay their ambulance bills and increased ambulance fees.
Good watched Riggleman’s votes last year with increasing concern. He particularly took issues with his support for a proposal to end the logjam of worker visas intended for temporary workers in science and technology fields. These visas have become stepping stones to citizenship for immigrants able to study at American colleges or get recruited by American employers. Good has said these jobs should go to American citizens.
Tracey Good said her husband won’t compromise on conservative values, unlike Riggleman, who wavered.
“He’s a man of integrity, and he is a man that won’t bend, he can’t be bought,” she said at a rally for women in September. “He will stand up, even if it’s not popular, because he takes a stand.”
