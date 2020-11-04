Republican Bob Good felt ‘burden’ to keep 5th District red for ‘true conservativism’

Good was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and moved to Lynchburg as a child so his father could attend seminary at Liberty University. He’s spoken a few times about being raised in a family that struggled financially.

“I knew what it was like to be in the free lunch line at school, or to walk a mile down the street to the grocery store because we didn’t have a car, and to buy groceries with food stamps,” Good said during a candidates forum in September.

He studied finance at Liberty University, where he met his wife, Tracey. After he graduated, he worked at CitiFinancial for 17 years, which took him to Georgia and Tennessee and eventually back to Virginia. He returned to Liberty in 2005 to become the senior associate athletic director.

Good served as an elected member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors for three years, flexing his conservative values there. He supported a resolution asking the state legislature to allow localities to have the authority to regulate transgender people using public bathrooms. Rather than raise taxes to cover the cost of emergency medical services, he supported garnishing wages from Campbell County residents who couldn’t pay their ambulance bills and increased ambulance fees.