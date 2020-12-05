Rescue crews search for person reportedly swept away in the Roanoke River

A swift-water search for a person who went missing Saturday night in the Roanoke River was called off until daylight.

Shortly before 6 p.m., rescue crews responded to a 911 caller who said a person walking through water near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital was swept away, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

Members of a swift water search and rescue team quickly took to the river, which was running high following heavy rains Friday night and Saturday morning.

As Roanoke police officers and boat crew from Salem joined the search, a drone operated by Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department and a Carilion helicopter assisted from the air.

After about three hours, the search was called off and will resume Sunday morning.

