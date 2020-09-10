Rescue Mission expands access to residential recovery program

The Roanoke Rescue Mission on Thursday said it will begin Oct. 1 admitting people daily to its long-term recovery program.

“If someone is in crisis, and they decided they are ready for recovery, we don’t want them to wait,” CEO Lee Clark said. “We want them to be able to get into life-saving treatment in a safe place where overdose is not an option, and their life can be saved.”

Admissions to The Way Forward recovery program have been held bimonthly, alternating between men and women.

Clark said if a woman decided that she wanted to enter the program and intake was the week before, she might wait six to eight weeks for a chance to enter the year-long residential program. Having intake appointments Monday through Thursday will help people when they are ready.

“This change for us is a way to get people into the program faster and not have them have to wait, and perhaps not be in a safe place during that wait,” he said.

The program has room for 40 men and 20 women. As of Thursday, 29 men and three women were in enrolled in the program, which offers a home while participants work through a faith-based sobriety plan and learn skills to help them obtain jobs and a home and rebuild family relationships.