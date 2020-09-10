Rescue Mission expands access to residential recovery program

The Roanoke Rescue Mission on Thursday said it will begin Oct. 1 admitting people daily to its long-term recovery program.
“If someone is in crisis, and they decided they are ready for recovery, we don’t want them to wait,” CEO Lee Clark said. “We want them to be able to get into life-saving treatment in a safe place where overdose is not an option, and their life can be saved.”
Admissions to The Way Forward recovery program have been held bimonthly, alternating between men and women.
Clark said if a woman decided that she wanted to enter the program and intake was the week before, she might wait six to eight weeks for a chance to enter the year-long residential program. Having intake appointments Monday through Thursday will help people when they are ready.
“This change for us is a way to get people into the program faster and not have them have to wait, and perhaps not be in a safe place during that wait,” he said.
The program has room for 40 men and 20 women. As of Thursday, 29 men and three women were in enrolled in the program, which offers a home while participants work through a faith-based sobriety plan and learn skills to help them obtain jobs and a home and rebuild family relationships.
Clark made the announcement during a Zoom news conference that was used also to announce that Gentle Shepherd Hospice was making a $50,000 challenge grant to support the mission’s Fralin Free Clinic for the Homeless.
Gentle Shepherd President Don Eckenroth has been involved in the free clinic since it started and serves on its advisory board.
He said last fall they celebrated the 25th anniversary of The Way Forward program and through fundraising brought in $200,000. They then started a faith-based initiative around the opioid addiction crisis.
About 100 pastors and church leaders met for the first summit in March to work together as a faith community to help those with addictions.
“Everybody was excited. Before we got out of that meeting, March 12, the governor had locked the state down,” Eckenroth said.
“Here were are six months later. We are still dealing with that. With COVID, we don’t know where the end will be, but homelessness doesn’t stop because of COVID,” he said.
Eckenroth said the pandemic has caused people to lose their jobs and homes, and turn to substance use.
“So the needs of the Rescue Mission, medical clinic and the recovery program are greatly enhanced, and we are handicapped because the fundraisers we usually do were missed,” he said.
Gentle Shepherd is offering the $50,000 grant to match what other donors contribute, with all of the funds going to the medical clinic that offers health care to people without homes.
Dr. Faith Pasley, the volunteer medical director, said they’ve continued to see people throughout the pandemic as their patients are not able to use telehealth. She said they could also use more doctors and nurses willing to volunteer their time.
