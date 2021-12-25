Rescue Mission of Roanoke serves hundreds of Christmas dinners

Many people believe that giving is the ultimate meaning of Christmas, a sentiment that couldn't have been more prevalent than it was at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke early Saturday afternoon.

Individuals, friends and families alike came to the Christian ministry's annual Christmas Feast. And with the help of more than 100 volunteers, hundreds of meals were served to those in need.

The event was welcome to anyone, and guests could either sit in the mission's dining are and eat restaurant style, being served traditional holiday favorites from volunteers, or they had the option to take their food to go using a drive-thru pickup system.

Hannah Turnbull greeted cars with a wave and a smile as they pulled up to place their to-go orders, something she said was a lot of fun.

The 8-year-old said she was there with her mom to help people in need.

“I want people to have a very merry Christmas, because a lot of people don’t get to have as much as we do,” Hannah said.

Inside the dining area, hundreds were expected to be served traditional Christmas dinners, according to Lee Clark, the mission’s CEO.

He said there was enough food to feed for approximately 500 guests, and volunteers from all over the region had helped in the lead up to one of the mission’s biggest events of the year.

Clark noted that it was still serving breakfast and dinner as well, so the logistical side and food prep for the event was a challenge in addition to preparing that much food.

“We couldn’t do the work we do without our volunteers, and right now having this many people here really makes a difference,” he said. “People always think of the holidays … but we are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so there is always a need for volunteers.”

Food for the event was donated by several stores throughout the area, and volunteers had made an untold amount of cookies to make sure there were plenty for everyone, Clark said.

Scott Tingler, who is in one of the recovery programs the mission offers, said he was very grateful for the meal and the effort that was put into it.

“It means a great deal to me,” he said. “To see all the people helping and giving back is really uplifting,” he said.

Roanoke resident Adam Saul, said volunteering was something he and his wife had done in the past, and they really enjoyed the experience, so they decided to help again this year.

“It’s a great opportunity to help people on Christmas when they might not be enjoying the holidays as much.” he said. “It’s just something we’ve found a lot of meaning in on Christmas and we want to be helpful.”

Saul’s mother-in-law, Marsha Tolbert of Wise County, said she and her husband were delighted to join in on the volunteering by helping serve food to guests.

“It’s such a blessing to serve,” she said. “We got the greatest gift when Christ came to earth, so this is our gift of giving back.”

Alvin Jones, who also lives at the mission, said that Christmas to him is about giving to others.

“I think everybody does give, '' he said. “People from everyday life coming and doing what they are doing today is really special.”

Jones said he works at the mission's donation center across the street, so he knows the community well.

“The Rescue Mission is a great place. Thank God it exists,” he said. “The people here are cordial, professional and caring all the time about everything. I’m very fortunate to be here.

“Time is the most precious gift God gave us. And for people to take the time to come here, it really means a lot to me … For people to come here, take time away from their family, and help total strangers … It's awe-inspiring.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.