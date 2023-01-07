Rescued Envigo beagles reunite in Roanoke

Beagles who found new homes last summer after lifetimes of insufficient care and unsanitary conditions reunited in Roanoke Saturday.

Between July and September, over 4,000 beagles were removed from a facility in Cumberland County operated by Envigo, a subsidiary of Inotiv Inc., which was breeding the animals to be sold for laboratory testing.

Angels of Assisi, a local nonprofit animal welfare organization, went to Cumberland on three occasions and transported a total of 112 Envigo beagles to Roanoke. Lisa O’Neill, executive director of Angels, said Saturday that all of them have been adopted.

“There was an outpouring of support for these beagles, because they had a pretty awful existence until the time that they were rescued,” O’Neill said.

Joe Bryson, of Roanoke, adopted an Envigo beagle in July from Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station. He saw other localities developing Facebook groups for the adopted beagle’s families and “thought it’d be fun to start one here.”

“I reached out to Angels, and they said, 'Great, go for it,' and helped get the word out for me,” Bryson said. “We set up a group and ordered nice weather.”

Then, on Saturday at Highland Park, dogs and their new owners gathered for the region’s first Envigo beagle reunion. Pups greeted each other, munched on treats and galloped under the winter sun.

“This rescue, it was a tremendous amount of work, getting them placed, getting their medical care, getting dental work done, all of the things that we had to have done,” O’Neill said. “To see how well they've come around, and how well they've adjusted and the families that loves them, it just means everything to all of the staff and volunteers at Angels.”

Bryson also said the gathering of adopted animals was “awesome.”

“It doesn't surprise me, because beagle people are passionate about their dogs, and the weather cooperated,” he said. “It's super nice, really nice.”

Bryson’s beagle, 3-year-old Talia, “unusually seemed not terribly affected by being in Cumberland.”

“She's just, as I tell friends, just a normal, pain-in-the-butt beagle,” Bryson said. “She's been great all around, and super fun. I take her everywhere, because she insists on it.”

Other beagles had a tougher time adjusting to life outside the Envigo facility.

“We think of the beagle rescue as basically a puppy mill rescue, because they didn't know anything,” O’Neill said. “They didn't know how to be on grass. They had never been on grass for years, their entire existence. They had to learn how to walk on the steps. They had to learn how to live in a household. They didn't know what vacuum cleaners were. It took a lot of patience from the families that took them.”

One of the oldest beagles rescued and adopted through Angels was 7-year-old Aspen, owned now by Lisa McMullen, of Buchanan, and her husband.

The couple adopted a beagle from Angels a couple of years ago, but when the nonprofit communicated that some Envigo beagles were still available in October, she and her husband went to take a look.

“We walked in and they said their ages were from two to seven,” McMullen said. “And I said, ‘I want to see the seven year old,’ because our other dog is about that age. We took one look at Aspen, took her for a walk and that was the end of it. She was ours ever since.”

McMullen said potty training Aspen was difficult, and the pup won’t drink from a bowl. Instead, she incorporates water into Aspen’s food. O’Neill said the beagle spent her entire life in the Envigo facility until June.

“We just felt for her because she was a very sweet dog,” O’Neill said. “She had for seven years never been on grass, never known what it was like to go to a park, like she is today, never known what a dog treat was. She was very near and dear to our hearts, and she was one that we were pulling for hard, and I have to say that it worked, because she landed in an amazing home, and she's spoiled rotten.”

McMullen said Aspen is a “very social dog,” whose “favorite thing is to cuddle.” The owner said she and her husband have never adopted a dog that didn’t come from a shelter.

“We would never go to a breeder. These two just happened to be beagles. We weren’t seeking out beagles or any particular kind of breed,” McMullen said. “Adopt, don’t buy.”

Bryson said there are other dogs at Angels that still need homes.

“It's awesome that people are so into the beagles, but it's disappointing that there was so much interest in the Envigo beagles and still so many dogs sitting there,” he said. “I hope this will help people see how much fun dogs can be and go adopt other dogs.”

O’Neill said the joy at Saturday’s reunion wouldn’t have been possible without people who support Angels and other shelters. But Bryson said the “emotional day for humans and fun day for the beagles would never have happened without the extraordinary effort of Angels last summer.”

“That was a heroic effort on Angels’ part, and done amidst all the challenges of COVID,” Bryson continued.

“We just want to thank the community for their support,” O’Neill said. “Without everybody's donations, if either money, food, blankets, toys, everybody working together is what makes these rescues possible.”