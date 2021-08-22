Researchers detail concerns about Southwest Virginia census data

Big communities, like Roanoke, Blacksburg and Montgomery County are unlikely to suffer much from the privacy processes, Lombard said. But small communities — like many in Southwest Virginia — may suffer from undercounting. Differential privacy also appears to affect data on race significantly, and some of the resulting figures strain credibility.

“They show the population [growth] of Pacific Islanders in Wise [County] at like 400% and then Wythe County only 75%,” Lomdbard said. “I don’t doubt that in Southwest Virginia as a whole the population that identified as Pacific Islander went up somewhat, but the numbers just don’t look right.”

This won’t necessarily affect the overall population counts for a given neighborhood or county, Lombard said. But anyone tracking changes in minority populations can’t rely on it.

To protect people who might be easily identified in the data, a new algorithm takes them out of their home locality and mathematically places them in a new locality. Then it trades the same number of people back to the original location. This keeps the overall population numbers for each area accurate, but in some cases it appears to change the racial makeup of a community.