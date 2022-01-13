Resident and dog die in Roanoke County trailer fire

Two occupants of a trailer in a remote area of Roanoke County — an adult and a dog — died Thursday afternoon in a fire that destroyed their residence.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 1:45 p.m. to a report of smoke in a wooded area off of the 6600 block of Back Creek Rd. near Clearbrook. First arriving crews found a double-wide trailer situated at the end of a dirt road that was ablaze.

The fire was controlled in less than an hour but the two residents died, according to the county.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the county fire marshal and police department.