One person was displaced from her home after it caught fire Tuesday morning near Ft. Lewis, the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department reported.

Brian Clingenpeel, the department's community outreach coordinator, said crews were called to the 1200 block of Wildwood Road west of Salem at about 9:45 a.m.

Crews "could see heavy black smoke from a distance and marked it a working fire while responding," the department said in a press release.

Units from the Salem Fire and EMS Department arrived first and "found a two-story wood frame home that was fully involved in fire," the press release continued.

The resident was not inside when the fire started, Clingenpeel said. A dog and a cat were found later and were safe. No injuries were reported.

Clingenpeel said the fire was "right on" the border line between the city of Salem and Roanoke County, so units from both jurisdictions responded to the blaze.

"Technically, we have determined it is in Roanoke County, but they were able to get here a little faster just because of where it is, a little closer to Salem," Clingenpeel said.

The department said the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes. But Clingenpeel said crews workied to clear the scene for "at least a couple hours." Traffic was diverted from Wildwood Road and a nearby intersection at Waldheim Road.

The department said the home is a "total loss." The Roanoke County Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the fire's cause.