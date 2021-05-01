Resident displaced in Roanoke County apartment fire

A Roanoke County resident has been displaced by a Saturday afternoon apartment fire, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue officials said.

Fire crews were called about 5:50 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road, near the northwest Roanoke city line, in response to an alarm. They spotted smoke coming from a third floor apartment and had the fire out within 10 minutes, said county Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel in a statement.

Everyone in the building was evacuated without injury.

The sprinkler system kept the fire from spreading before the fire department got there, though there was some water damage to apartments in lower floors. Roanoke City Fire-EMS assisted, Clingenpeel said

The apartment’s single resident is getting assistance from the American Red Cross. Investigators are still looking into the cause and the amount of damage done, Clingenpeel said.

