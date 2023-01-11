Resident escapes Roanoke house fire

Two people were displaced Tuesday evening after a fire briefly trapped one person in their apartment in a Roanoke neighborhood of older residences.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department units responded at 8:13 p.m. to reports of “a structure fire with possible entrapment” in the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue in the city's West End, a press release said.

Crews found fire showing from windows on the first floor of a two-story, four-unit apartment building, the release continued.

Shortly after fire-EMS personnel arrived, the entrapped person was able to escape. Crews located and extinguished the fire on the second floor of the building.

According to the city’s geographic information system, the structure at 1613 Rorer Ave. S.W. was built in 1905 and has a wood frame, wood siding and a wood deck. It has no fireplaces and is heated with gas.

One person was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening. No fire-EMS personnel were injured. Fifteen fire and EMS units responded to the blaze.

The two displaced residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. The city Fire Marshal’s Office found that the fire was an accident and estimated damages to the building and its contents at $95,000.