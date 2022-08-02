Residential revision of Roanoke's railroad territory continues

A $6 million residential complex on Campbell Avenue Southeast will open by the end of the year, continuing a creative push into an area that was long known for other uses.

Four stories of new apartments are under construction adjacent to industrial-scale railroading, small automotive shops and a few taverns, as infill development increases the housing supply.

The project, tentatively called Woodland Park, will offer a downtown address in a new building, setting it apart from the numerous renovated historic structures that characterize downtown housing. Thirty-five units are planned at the location, a 5-minute walk from Williamson Road.

A company associated with developer Lucas Thornton is building the complex beside The Lawson Building, an earlier Thornton-led renovation project that created 24 residential units and office space at 631 Campbell Ave. S.E. in a former warehouse. It was completed in 2009.

And, that initial decision helped to set a tone that led to the new project.

Thornton acknowledged a need for more housing, including more affordable housing, in Roanoke. All of the new units, which come with off-street parking, will cost what the market will bear. But Thornton noted that his company priced a third of the units in The Lawson Building so a household earning 80% of the area median income can afford to live there.

According to a history of Woodland Park from the History Museum of Western Virginia, executives who brought rail to what is now Roanoke bought 500 acres of land to facilitate community growth. A hill whose highest point was between Tazewell Avenue Southeast and Church Avenue Southeast was offered to the city as a park — Woodland Park — but that was later developed. The new apartment building is going into a space created by chipping and drilling out limestone from the hill's north side. It will displace a contractor’s shop on a lot otherwise covered with trees and vegetation.

Some existing trees will remain and crews will plant new landscaping with more trees, Thornton said.

To Thornton, the views add interest to the location. In one direction is Roanoke industry including freight trains and former locomotive and car shops, but with a turn of the head, there are office towers and the Taubman Museum of Art.

Asked about his existing residents and those to come at the new complex, Thornton said people 28 to 35 years old appear to represent the largest demographic group living downtown. But broadly speaking, the people are diverse, except that downtown is not a cheap place to live or well-developed for families, he added.

Thornton commented on the project, calling it “an indication of Roanoke’s continued success. I’m excited about Roanoke’s direction and gratified to be part of it. We would not make a $6 million investment if we didn’t think Roanoke was continuing in a good direction.”

Thornton's development portfolio includes a number of completed projects in walking distance of the new project, including Gramercy Row, Big Lick Junction and Pinnacle Financial. His company is currently redeveloping the former site of the Campbell Court Transportation Center for housing, retail and offices.