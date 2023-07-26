Architects and city officials met with residents Tuesday to start fine-tuning designs for the Eureka Park Recreation Center renovation and addition project.

Roanoke is using $13 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to fund the project. Construction should start in 2024 and wrap up in 2026. In the fall, the city hired Charlottesville-based architecture firm VMDO to design the project. VMDO principal Joe Celentano is in charge of the project on the firm’s end.

What the city is paying VMDO was not immediately available Wednesday.

At an April community meeting, VMDO and the city announced that the original plan — to construct an entirely new building — was being scrapped. As a result, there will not be an indoor walking track or a second gymnasium included in the project.

Celentano and City Parks and Recreation Director Michael Clark said Roanoke had to reduce the scope of the project because of construction costs, which began skyrocketing across the country during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost per square foot to build new construction has more than doubled in the last five years, Clark said.

“New construction costs more than renovation. That’s the reason why we ended up deciding to hold onto the existing building, because it gave you more total square footage in the end,” Celentano said Tuesday.

The current building is solid structurally — in other words, it has good bones — but the electrical, mechanical and HVAC systems are in rough shape and will be updated as part of the project.

The design shared Tuesday locates rooms for the after-school program in the western third of the building, with the gymnasium in the center. The lobby, lounge, conference and multipurpose rooms, offices and bathrooms will occupy a 5,677-square-foot addition to the existing building’s eastern end.

The after-school program space will be open to the public when the program is not in session, Clark said. Grouping those rooms together on one side of the building will allow the public to access the rest of the rec center even when the program is in session.

The new facility will feature a publicly accessible residential grade kitchen and gender neutral bathrooms. Residents asked Tuesday about adding public Wi-Fi and more security cameras to the design and Clark and Celentano were receptive to those requests.

The design shared Tuesday includes a parking lot on the eastern end of the building with 50 spaces — including two ADA spaces spots — and a bus loop on the southwestern side of the building with six more regular parking spaces.

The existing playground and recently renovated tennis courts will remain as is, although there are plans to add a handball court south of the courts. Closer to the rec center building, there will be a new outdoor basketball court next to an outdoor picnic pavilion, large open lawn and a lighted quarter mile outdoor walking path. The large open lawn will replace the existing softball field.

Celentano said VMDO anticipates needing to remove 15 existing trees to do the renovation and addition, with plans to plant 70 new trees.

After the Eureka Rec Center update, the city invited residents to give feedback on the kinds of amenities they would like to see as part of the McCadden Park project someday. A dedication for the park, named after longtime community leader Estelle McCadden, took place in April.

“This is just a planning exercise. Right now we have no funding to put the actual amenities in but this is the first step in getting that funding,” Clark said.